Callum Robinson snatches point as Cardiff leave it late to deny Burnley

Callum Robinson headed a last-minute equaliser to secure Cardiff a 1-1 draw against Burnley in Mark Hudson’s first game as manager.

Nathan Tella struck three minutes into the second half to reward the increasing superiority of Vincent Kompany’s Clarets.

But Cardiff refused to surrender and Robinson rose at the far post on his home debut to meet Mahlon Romeo’s cross and find the corner of the net.

Hudson was put in interim charge following the surprise departure of Steve Morison, who left just 10 games into the season after making 17 summer signings.

Morison, during his 11 months in control, had attempted to change Cardiff’s style to a more passing game.

But he was stymied by the lack of a cutting edge in the final third and the same problem was evident as Cardiff took an hour to produce their first shot on target.

The Bluebirds made a lively start with Robinson twice off target in the opening 10 minutes.

Romeo’s strong surges from right-back hinted at a route to goal, and Burnley were relieved when Robinson met Joe Ralls’ corner only for his near-post header to fall wide.

Burnley eventually drew Cardiff’s sting by dominating possession and the Clarets posed their first threat after 26 minutes. Tella’s backheel gave Josh Cullen space for a shot which was held at the second attempt by Ryan Allsop in the Bluebirds’ goal.

Burnley had a clearer chance when Jay Rodriguez launched a counter-attack from deep inside the visitors’ half. Tella and Josh Brownhill combined to free Johann Berg Gudmundsson, but the Iceland international curled his shot wide of the far post with Allsop scrambling.

Burnley were not so wasteful when their next chance arrived three minutes after the interval.

Brownhill’s cross to the far post was driven back by Ian Maatsen, and Tella was unmarked six yards out in the middle of the goal to divert home.

Tella was a growing influence on the contest and he had another effort deflected over the crossbar by Cedric Kipre before Jack Cork sent a free header wide from Gudmundsson’s corner.

Cardiff finally tested Ari Muric when a ball ran loose to Ryan Wintle, but it was easily handled by the giant Kosovan goalkeeper.

Muric had to be more alive to bat away Romeo’s piledriver from the edge of the box, but Burnley’s solid defensive organisation was undone when Robinson scored for the first time following his move from West Brom.