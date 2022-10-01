Search

01 Oct 2022

Anmaat delivers in Prix Dollar thriller

Anmaat delivers in Prix Dollar thriller

01 Oct 2022

Owen Burrows’ Anmaat just grasped victory in the Group Two Qatar Prix Dollar.

The colt took up the lead over a furlong from home, locking horns with Andre Fabre’s Junko as the pair crossed the line in unison.

A photo finish showed Burrows’ runner, piloted by Jim Crowley, to have prevailed from a field of 12, with Simon and Ed Crisford’s West Wind Blows a further four lengths back in third.

Anmaat has been on a rapid upwards trajectory this season, building on last year’s Cambridgeshire second to win the John Smith’s Cup on his return at York in July before adding a Haydock Group Three the following month.

Burrows now has Group One aspirations for his charge.

He said: “He surprised us a bit at Haydock but on the back of that we were perfectly happy with him at home.

“He ran a big race in the Cambridgeshire, so we knew we had a decent horse on our hands.

“He’s taken the steps from a York handicap to a Group Three and now a Group Two. So we will let the dust settle and find a Group One for him.”

He’s taken the steps from a York handicap to a Group Three and now a Group Two. So we will let the dust settle and find a Group One for him

Crowley praised Anmaat’s willing attitude after his narrow success.

He said: “It was a tough win for him. He was headed, he fought back and wasn’t stopping. That’s the most testing ground he’s faced, but he handled it well.

“Like a few of Owen’s horses, he’s gone forward and played his part in what’s been a very good season.”

