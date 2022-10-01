Anmaat delivers in Prix Dollar thriller

Owen Burrows’ Anmaat just grasped victory in the Group Two Qatar Prix Dollar.
The colt took up the lead over a furlong from home, locking horns with Andre Fabre’s Junko as the pair crossed the line in unison.
A photo finish showed Burrows’ runner, piloted by Jim Crowley, to have prevailed from a field of 12, with Simon and Ed Crisford’s West Wind Blows a further four lengths back in third.
Anmaat has been on a rapid upwards trajectory this season, building on last year’s Cambridgeshire second to win the John Smith’s Cup on his return at York in July before adding a Haydock Group Three the following month.
Burrows now has Group One aspirations for his charge.
He said: “He surprised us a bit at Haydock but on the back of that we were perfectly happy with him at home.
“He ran a big race in the Cambridgeshire, so we knew we had a decent horse on our hands.
“He’s taken the steps from a York handicap to a Group Three and now a Group Two. So we will let the dust settle and find a Group One for him.”
Crowley praised Anmaat’s willing attitude after his narrow success.
He said: “It was a tough win for him. He was headed, he fought back and wasn’t stopping. That’s the most testing ground he’s faced, but he handled it well.
“Like a few of Owen’s horses, he’s gone forward and played his part in what’s been a very good season.”
