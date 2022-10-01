Fonteyn springs Sun Chariot surprise

Fonteyn defied odds of 16-1 to land the Group One Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.
The Kevin Ryan-trained filly was largely overlooked ahead of the contest but raced strongly in the inside rail when powering down the Rowley Mile under Neil Callan.
Passing the post three-quarters of a length ahead of John and Thady Gosden’s Laurel, the third-placed horse also came from the same stable in the shape of Grande Dame.
Saffron Beach was sent off the 6-4 favourite for trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam, but she came home eighth of the nine runners.
Callan was registering his first Group One success in Britain since partnering Astaire to victory in the 2013 Middle Park Stakes at this track.
He said: “It’s funny, because that was the last season before I decided to uproot and go to Hong Kong full time.
“So I kind of finished of England in good fashion and then obviously I spent a long time in Hong Kong and when you come back you have to establish yourself.
“You need connections like Kevin Ryan to give you a little pick up and give you those opportunities. He rang me the other day and said ‘I’ve been dying to get you on a good filly and this is it’, so he was quite bullish and confident even though she was an outsider.
“She looked magnificent in the paddock. One thing he did say is if she jumps and is fighting you, let her go and she’ll come back to you and she did that.
“We didn’t really go breakneck and I was just able to let her go down the hill at her own accord rather than having to shove her and once she got into the dip and changed her legs, the race was over.
“Any Group One, wherever you get it, is big, they are the big races throughout the season, but it is more important I won it for Kevin, we go back a long way.
“He’s godfather to my eldest son Jack. It’s more than just horseracing and jockey and trainer, we go beyond that.”
John Gosden said of his two placed horses: “Laurel is a filly who has only had two runs in her life, a maiden and a novice, it’s the first time she has ever been off the bridle in her life and when she hit the front she had a little look, but full marks to the winner who ground her down.
“The other filly (Grande Dame) ran great, so it was two superb runs and we’ll probably put them both away now until next season.
“Laurel, she’s never been asked to stretch, you don’t do it at home, you don’t drive them along off the bridle. She’ll be a lovely filly for next year – they both will. “
Figures released to the Limerick Joint Policing Committee show the number of road deaths in Limerick has trebled so far in 2022 | FILE PHOTO/Adrian Butler
Mike McMahon of Mother Macs looking at an energy bill in his pub this Tuesday afternoon | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
The scholarship will help the students study the Masters in Classical String Performance at the University of Limerick
John Kiely pictured with the Minister for Education, Norma Foley and Senator Fiona O'Loughlin at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis | PICTURE: Twitter/@NormaFoleyTD1
Between August 22 and August 28, 391 homeless adults accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in Limerick and Clare. | FILE PHOTO
Leonie Lynch, founder of Juspy, with Chloe Meskell, Crecora and Kate O'Hanlon, Kildimo Photo: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.