Search

01 Oct 2022

Jesse Marsch not worried by touchline ban as he bids to guide Leeds from up high

Jesse Marsch not worried by touchline ban as he bids to guide Leeds from up high

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 1:31 PM

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch aims to turn his touchline ban for Sunday’s home Premier League game against Aston Villa into an advantage.

Marsch has been an animated presence in the technical area since taking over from Marcelo Bielsa in February, but over-stepped the mark in Leeds’ recent defeat at Brentford.

His furious protests after his side were denied a second-half penalty earned him a red card. He was later hit with a one-match suspension and fined £10,000 by the Football Association.

The American said: “I actually like the vantage point of being up high, I think it allows you to see the match better.

“I’ve often considered actually managing or coaching from that position, and then coming in at half-time and things like that.

“It’s a test to see how good we can be, how much we can be unified, how clear we are with everything on a day where I’m not right on top of everything.”

Marsch said he still disagreed with the penalty verdict, his red card and ban, but chose not to appeal because he “wanted to respect their decision”.

“When I was in Leipzig, actually the last three matches I coached from the kitchen with Covid, so this is hardly as bad as that,” the 48-year-old said.

“I’m just banned from the touchline, I can be with them before the match and at half-time in the dressing room.

“I’ll watch the game from the gantry and I’ll have communication with the staff, but I believe that the team will be fully prepared and ready and I know that the staff will also do a really good job in my absence on the touchline.”

Leeds will be back in action for the first time in four weeks after the Queen’s death and the international break and several key players have emerged fully-fit following injury.

Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo, skipper Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo are all in contention, while Marsch revealed summer signing Wilfried Gnonto will also be included in the squad.

Marsch described Gnonto as one for the future when the teenager arrived from FC Zurich on deadline day and signed a five-year deal.

But the 18-year-old forward has forced Marsch’s hand after making his sixth senior appearance – and third start – for Roberto Mancini’s Italy in Monday’s Nations League win in Hungary.

Marsch added: “I can say that he has pleasantly surprised all of us in almost every way. He’s been fantastic.

“He will be in the squad this weekend and we think he can play a big role for us now. I guess you can say I would revise my statement.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media