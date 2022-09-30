Play-off chasing Treaty United share spoils with Galway United

TREATY United moved a point closer to securing a promotion play-off spot in the SSE Airtricity League First Division after securing a hard fought 1-1 draw with title-chasing Galway United at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Treaty looked on course to secure the precious three points they needed to guarantee a play-off when leading 1-0 with 10 minutes remaining, thanks to Enda Curran's 10th minute goal.

The prolific Curran brought his tally of league goals this season to 13 when finishing smartly in the 10th minute of an entertaining contest.

While Treaty were full value for their 1-0 interval lead, second-placed Galway were much improved through the second period and fought back to claim a share of the spoils after Stephen Walsh netted from the penalty spot in the 80th minute.

The result leaves fifth-placed Treaty needing two points from their final two league fixtures to claim a play-off. The final one of those two games is a home meeting with their rivals for the final playoff spot, sixth-placed Wexford FC.

FAI Cup semi-finalists Treaty are now unbeaten in their last five First Division fixtures and have taken 11 points from a possible 15 in their last five league outings. Their last league defeat was an August 19 reverse at the hands of Athlone Town.

Treaty United made a number of changes to their starting line-up for the game from the team which drew with Longford Town six days earlier.

Sean Guerins, Jack Lynch and Willie Armshaw came into Tommy Barrett's starting XI, while Joel Coustrain and Matt Keane dropped to the substitutes' bench.

After a lively opening to the contest, Treaty United hit the front in the 10th minute when the in-form Enda Curran fired the home side in front with a sweet finish after Galway failed to deal with Marc Ludden's throw into the box.

It was the Galway native's 18th goal of a remarkable debut season for Treaty United in which he has featured 24 times in the league.

A confident-looking Treaty side, who knocked the ball around confidently through that opening half, came close to doubling their advantage on 27 minutes.

Treaty United skipper Jack Lynch was felled on the edge of the penalty area. Willie Armshaw's sweetly struck free-kick looked destined to nestle in the back of the net, only for Galway keeper Conor Kearns to deny the Cappawhite man with a terrific save.

Armshaw's pace was a constant threat down Treaty's right as he came close to doubling the home side's lead as the half wore on.

At the other end of the pitch, Galway chances were in short supply. However, the visitors created a moment of anxiety for home supporters on 25 minutes when Davud Hurley sent a dangerous cross across the goal-mouth, but it's just beyond the outstretched leg of Ronan Manning.

Treaty deservedly maintained their 1-0 lead until half-time, but such was their superiority during the opening half that they would have felt that their efforts deserved a second goal.

Galway United manager John Caulfied made a pair of substitutions at half-time in a bid to energise his side as Wilson Waweru and Adam Thomas were introduced to the fray.

Galway began the second period with a greater degree of urgency and attacking threat.

Substitute Waweru connected with Hurley's free-kick, but his headed effort floated over on 50 minutes.

Four minutes later, Manning fired a low shot just wide from long range after neat build-up play from former home favourite Edward McCarthy to set him up.

Mid-way through the second half, the home supporters breathed a sigh of relief after Hemmings' shot flashed across the penalty area when the slightest touch could have seen the ball find the back of the net.

Galway enjoyed the greater share of possession through the second period as they fought to find an equaliser.

At the other end, Curran remained a threat in attack and on 73 minutes, the striker turned delightfully to create an opening, but his curling effort from the edge of the penalty area flew narrowly wide.

A few minutes after Curran's effort flew over the crossbar after he collected the ball from substitute Success Edogun's cutback.

However, the complexion of the game changed in the 79th minute when visitors Galway were awarded a penalty after Waweru was judged to have been fouled in the box. Stephen Walsh duly scored from the spot the level the contest at 1-1.

Treaty United's remaining two league fixtures are away to Waterford FC on Friday next, October 7 at the RSC, 7.45pm, before rounding off their league programme in the regular season at home to Wexford FC on October 21.

In between, Treaty United will play a glamour Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final fixture against Premier Division Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Sunday, October 16 at 2pm.

TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady, Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, Conor Melody (Success Edogun 74), Stephen Christopher, Lee Devitt, Willie Armshaw (Matt Keane 74), Enda Curran (Joe Collins 84), Ben O'Riordan, Mark Walsh, Jack Lynch (Capt) (Martin Coughlan 60).

GALWAY UNITED: Conor Kearns, Conor O'Keeffe (Capt), Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder (Wilson Waweru 46), Mikie Rowe (Adam Thomas 46), David Hurley (Bastien Hery 68), James Finnerty, Ronan Manning (David Tarmey 77), Edward McCarthy, Max Hemmings (Oisin O'Reilly 89).

REFEREE: Mark Moynihan