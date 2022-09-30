Chuks Aneke and Aaron Henry missing for Charlton against Oxford

Charlton are without Chuks Aneke and Aaron Henry for the visit of Oxford.
Aneke is still sidelined with the calf injury he suffered in pre-season but should be back in full training next week.
Henry suffered a knee injury playing for the club’s under-21s and Charlton are awaiting the results of a scan.
Boss Ben Garner also revealed one unnamed player is a doubt through illness.
Oxford skipper Elliott Moore and striker Matty Taylor are close to returning.
Moore has been out for six weeks with a thigh injury and Taylor has had a groin problem.
Sam Baldock and Josh Murphy are back in light training.
Ciaron Brown, James Golding and Jodi Jones all returned unscathed from international duty.
