30 Sept 2022

Alex Greive’s late return ‘very frustrating’ – St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson

Alex Greive's late return 'very frustrating' – St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 12:13 PM

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has revealed deep frustration at Alex Greive’s late return from international duty.

The 23-year-old New Zealand attacker was involved in a double-header against Australia last week and came on as substitute in the 2-0 defeat in Auckland on Sunday.

The Paisley side’s Australian duo, Ryan Strain and Keanu Baccus, also came on as substitutes in the second of the two friendly matches but they arrived back at training on Wednesday and Robinson will ask Greive for an explanation as to his delay.

Ahead of the home cinch Premiership game against Livingston on Saturday, the Northern Irishman said: “We are still waiting for Alex Greive to arrive today, which is hard to believe when he played on the Sunday.

“It is very frustrating. The game was on Sunday and from the team he played against the boys arrived back in training on Wednesday. So very, very frustrating.

“Ryan Strain returned with a slight niggle and Keanu Baccus is back flying, he trained really well.”

Greive’s absence adds to the Buddies’ difficulties in attack, given minor injuries to other players.

“We have a couple of injuries as well,” Robinson said. “Eamonn Brophy has a knock and Curtis Main has had a knock so we are a little bit light in the front areas.

“We will assess both those boys tomorrow but it obviously makes it more paramount that Alex hasn’t been here to train all week.

“We have to assess his fitness and the travel, it is a heck of a journey so whether he has jet lag, we will have to have a look in training today.

“We will have to assess everything today, it has been an indifferent week because people have been coming and going and we haven’t had a full squad for the last 10 days.

“Today will be the first day we will have the full squad together and we will have a look at things.”

