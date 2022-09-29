Elliot Bonds pushing to be involved for Cheltenham against Shrewsbury

Elliot Bonds is pushing for inclusion for Cheltenham in their Sky Bet League One clash against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The midfielder has missed the Robins’ last seven matches with a stress fracture of his foot but made his comeback in a behind-closed-doors friendly last week.

Defender Charlie Raglan must go through the return-to-play protocols after suffering concussion during the EFL Trophy win over Walsall last Tuesday.

Dan Adshead (ankle), James Olayinka, James Taylor and Zac Guinan (knee) could all remain sidelined.

Shrewsbury duo Aiden O’Brien and Julien Dacosta are closing in on returns.

O’Brien is recovering from hip surgery while Dacosta has not played since August because of a hernia. This weekend will come too soon but both are edging closer.

Midfielder Elliott Bennett is pushing for a start having made his first appearance of the season as a substitute last week after injury and illness, while goalkeeper Marko Marosi starred against Walsall despite dislocating his finger.

Dan Udoh (knee) is a long-term absentee.