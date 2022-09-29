Search

29 Sept 2022

Gary Madine back for Blackpool against Norwich

Blackpool will have forward Gary Madine available following suspension for the Sky Bet Championship match against Norwich.

Madine has served a three-match ban following retrospective disciplinary action after being charged with violent conduct during the defeat to Blackburn.

Striker Shayne Lavery was away with Northern Ireland, scoring in the Nations League defeat by Greece in Athens, so will be assessed on his return while midfielder Charlie Patino featured for England Under-20s and Theo Corbeanu was a substitute for Canada against Uruguay.

Midfielder Callum Wright missed the defeat at Millwall before the international break after dislocating a joint in his leg and winger Keshi Anderson (knee) also continues his recovery.

Norwich could have captain Grant Hanley available again from a shoulder problem which ruled him out of international duty with Scotland.

Fellow centre-half Andrew Omobamidele withdrew from the Republic of Ireland squad as he needed to recover from a slight groin issue, but has also returned to training.

Midfielder Liam Gibbs has made a swift recovery from an ankle injury, so could also be involved.

Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle), Isaac Hayden (knee), Jonathan Rowe (shin), Adam Idah (knee), Jacob Sorensen (ankle) and Sam McCallum (foot) all continue their own rehabilitation.

