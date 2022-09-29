Homeless Songs takes on Saffron Beach in Sun Chariot

Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Homeless Songs is one of eight fillies set to take on last year’s winner Saffron Beach in the Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Dermot Weld’s three-year-old struggled to land a blow when only fourth in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown earlier this month, a race Jane Chapple-Hyam’s market leader was runner-up in. But a return to the form that saw Homeless Songs secure Classic honours in the early part of the season would make her a huge danger to all.

Saffron Beach will be reunited with William Buick on the Rowley Mile. Buick has a 100 per cent strike-rate on the defending champion and as well as guiding her to success in this race 12 months ago, has been aboard for both of her victories this term.

Chapple-Hyam believes Newmarket plays to the filly’s strengths and said: “She loves the Rowley Mile and as we have seen in all of her previous runs whether she is first or second or whether it is a Guineas, Oh So Sharp or Sun Chariot she always tries her hardest. It is a track that she enjoys running on.

“Her style of running means she is up on the pace so she never gets boxed in so you don’t have that worry.

“I’m sure there will be a few nerves when there are two to load but that is part of racing and part of the buzz about it and what gets the adrenaline up.”

John and Thady Gosden launch a two-pronged assault on the race with the unbeaten Laurel and Coral Distaff winner Grande Dame.

Laurel has been impressive to date and the daughter of Kingman jumps up to the top-table following just two runs in novice events, while her stablemate has a solid book of form and only one blip when running in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Prosperous Voyage runs on the Rowley Mile for the first time since finishing second in the 1000 Guineas in May and has also lowered the colours of Inspiral in the Falmouth Stakes this season. Her best would give her a real shout , while Mrs Fitzherbert was a good winner of a French Group Three recently and arrives at HQ in good order.

Lights On (Sir Michael Stoute), Fonteyn (Kevin Ryan) and French raider By All Means (Mario Baratti) complete the line-up.