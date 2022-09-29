Search

29 Sept 2022

England to play Japan and Norway as Sarina Wiegman plans for 2023 World Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 10:15 AM

England will play friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the Football Association has announced.

The European champions are to spend their final camp of the calendar year at the Pinatar Arena football centre in Murcia, taking on Japan on November 11 and the Norwegians four days later, as they continue the build-up to next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses last played Japan at the 2020 SheBelieves Cup, winning 1-0, while their most recent meeting with Norway was the remarkable 8-0 group-stage victory en route to winning the Euros over the summer.

Norway have since replaced boss Martin Sjogren with Hege Riise, who had three games as England interim boss in 2021 prior to Sarina Wiegman taking charge, and managed Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics.

Wiegman said: “I am really pleased we can continue to test ourselves against strong opposition, especially as we are fully focused on our preparation for the World Cup.

“It will be a great opportunity to see where we stand. Furthermore, I hope a change of scenery and good climate for that time of year can contribute to keeping the players fresh after what has been an exciting and at the same time intense year for all.”

On Tuesday Wiegman named her squad for the forthcoming international break, in which England face the United States at Wembley and then the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium on October 7 and 11 respectively.

Local News

