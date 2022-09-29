Search

29 Sept 2022

Limerick District and Limerick Desmond clubs learn FAI Junior Cup draw

Colin Daly, of Pike Rovers, in action against Eoghan Rea, of Villa, during last season's FAI Centenary Junior Cup final at Turners Cross

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

29 Sept 2022 10:06 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE draw has been made for the second round of the FAI Junior Cup, including fixtures featuring the Limerick District and Limerick Desmond sides.

There are a number of stand-out ties in the draw, including the all-Premier Division meetings of Fairview Rangers and Aisling Annacotty and Pike Rovers and Nenagh AFC from the District League.

Ties are set to take place on the weekend of Sunday, October 16.

Round 2 - Limerick District League

1 Murroe Afc Vs Moyross United

2 Lisnagry FC A Vs Coonagh United

3 Brazuca United FC Vs Athlunkard Villa

4 Summerville Rovers FC Vs Star Rovers

5 Newport Town AFC Vs Janesboro FC

6 Regional Utd Vs Corbally United AFC

7 Fairview Rangers FC Vs Aisling Annacotty

8 Pike Rovers FC Vs Nenagh AFC

9 St. Patricks AFC Limerick Vs Charleville AFC

10 Ballynanty Rovers AFC Vs Caherdavin Celtic afc

Round 2 - Clare DL, Kerry DL & Limerick Desmond

1 Shannonside FC Vs Killarney Celtic

2 Newmarket Celtic Fc Vs Classic F.C

3 Broadford United AFC Vs Fenit Samphires fc

4 Avenue United Vs Kilrush Rangers AFC

5 Castleisland Afc Vs Killarney Athletic AFC

6 A.C Athletic Vs Newcastle West Town FC

7 Dingle Bay Rovers Vs Kilcornan AFC

8 Lifford FC Vs Tralee Dynamos

9 Breska Rovers Vs Shannon Town

10 Kilkishen Celtic or Shannon Hibernians Vs Dromore United FC

