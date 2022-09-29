Football rumours: Chelsea to enter race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham

What the papers say

A new contender has seemingly entered the £130million race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool and Real Madrid are understood to be courting the England midfielder, with the Telegraph reporting Chelsea now also want to secure the 19-year-old’s services.

Could Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? The Sun indicates it is a possibility after Barca’s vice-president Eduard Romeu told El Mati de Catalunya Radio that the prospect of the Paris St Germain and Argentina forward, 35, making his way back to the Nou Camp could be “viable”.

Another player who apparently could have a future in LaLiga is Bernardo Silva. The Portugal midfielder, 28, wanted to leave Manchester City for Spain in each of the last two seasons and the Blues want to know if that desire remains, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express, which cites comments made by Chilean journalist Maks Cardenas to Red Gol, says Wolves have beaten City and Real to the signature of Dario Osario. The 18-year-old winger has been compared to Angel Di Maria for his quality on the ball.

Social media round-up

Juventus are reportedly plotting a summer swoop for Man United stopper David De Gea pic.twitter.com/e5JpOEHgVa — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 29, 2022

Newcastle set to renew interest in James Maddison in January #NUFC https://t.co/bpGR2Nf9rK — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 29, 2022

Players to watch

Douglas Luiz: The Sun says Arsenal are still keen to sign the 24-year-old midfielder from Aston Villa to replace the injured Thomas Partey.

Jan Oblak: Tottenham want to sign the Atletico Madrid and Slovenia goalkeeper, 29, as a long-term replacement for France custodian Hugo Lloris, according to the Evening Standard.