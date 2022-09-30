Treaty United look to secure play-off spot as Galway visit

TREATY United can secure a promotion play-off spot in the SSE Airtricity League First Division with victory over second-placed Galway United at the Markets Field on this Friday evening, 7.45pm.

Three points on Friday night would ensure fifth-placed Treaty cannot be caught by Wexford FC in the race to tie down a promotion play-off position.

Treaty United are now unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions and have taken 10 points from a possible 15 in their last five league fixtures.

Tommy Barrett's side currently sit 10 points clear of Wexford in the First Division table, although the Ferrycarrig Park side have a game in hand. Treaty played out a 1-1 draw with Longford Town at Bishopsgate on Saturday with the in-form Enda Curran netting the visitors goal.

Following Friday night's meeting with second-placed Galway United, Treaty have two further games remaining in the First Division regular season. Tommy Barrett's charges will then face Waterford on October 7, before rounding off their First Division programme against Wexford FC at the Markets Field on October 21.

In between those two final league games, Treaty have a glamour Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final meeting with Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell to look forward to. The game will be live on RTE2 TV.