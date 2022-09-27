Limerick player in Rep of Ireland amateur squad to face Northern Ireland tomorrow

A LIMERICK midfielder has been included in Republic of Ireland Amateur International manager Gerry Davis squad for Wednesday's fixture against Northern Ireland.

AJ O'Connor, of Fairview Rangers, has been named in the 20-man squad for the game.

Davis' Rep of Ireland amateur international side are set to face Northern Ireland at Whitehall with kick-off at 7.45pm as they look for their fourth consecutive victory.

Following their impressive back-to-back wins over Wales, Ireland travelled to Dungannon last week and secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory thanks to Eoin Hayes' first-half strike.

Ireland will be looking to complete the double over the visitors tomorrow night with Davis naming a small number of changes to the squad which secured that win last Wednesday.

Killester Donnycarney striker Sam Burgess comes into the squad as well as Adam Conway from FAI Junior Cup Champions Villa FC who will bolster Davis' options at the back.

Midfielder Jimmy Carr from Tipperary club St. Michael's AFC also comes back into the squad as Ireland look to maintain this impressive winning form.

Tickets are available on the gate at Whitehall tomorrow with adults priced at just €5 and U16 FREE.

Republic of Ireland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brendan O'Connell (Rockmount), Gary Cunningham (Westport United)

Defenders: Adam Crowley (Rockmount), Jack McMullen (Home Farm), Jack Parke (Bonagee United), Garbhan Manley (College Corinthians), Aaron Humphries (Kilbarrack United), Lee McColgan (Cockhill Celtic), Adam Conway (Villa FC).

Midfielders: Stephen Chambers (Killester Donnycarney), Eoin Murphy (Rockmount), Luke Casey (Rockmount), Nathan Broderick (Rockmount), Mikey Fox (Salthill Devon), AJ O'Connor (Fairview Rangers), Jimmy Carr (St. Michael's).

Forwards: Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic), Sam Burgess (Killester Donnycarney), Shane Stritch (Bluebell United), Jimmy McHugh (Oliver Bond Celtic).