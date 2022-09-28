In Pictures: Almost 300 take part in Limerick's Island Swim to raise money for charity

THIS year's Island Swim was bigger than ever with almost 300 swimmers taking part in this month's charity event in Limerick.

There was a party atmosphere as the crowds of swimmers and their families and friends congregated in the Hunt Museum gardens for the 10am swim start. The charity swim run, by Race Director Mark Dempsey of Limerick Narwhals attracted swimmers from 20 counties and over 57 clubs throughout Ireland.

The swim has grown exponentially from its humble beginnings in 2014 with 12 swimmers. An excellent field of swimmers lined out for the event: ex Olympic swimmer, Oldest Ice Mile Swimming Guinness World Record Holder, English Channel swimmers, ex-Irish International rugby player and world hall of fame open water swimmers.

After a week of weather warnings, the Swim Gods played their part, and it was a beautiful morning with perfect conditions.

The City and River shined as the sun came out as the swimmers jumped into the river for the 3.9km swim around our historic Kings island, highlights of the swim include Barringtons Hospital, Baals Bridge, beautiful Abbey river, Authlunkard Boat Club, Thomond Park, Kings Johns Castle and Town Hall before finishing at the sight where the first Vikings set foot in Limerick at Curraghgour Boat Club.

There was a flotilla of activity and colour on the river with Shannon Paddlers, the Marine Search and Rescue, Kilkee Jet Skier Club, local boat clubs provided support to the swimmers.

The Island swim is not a race, but someone has to finish first! Local boy Daragh Horgan, the flyer from Limerick Swimming Club was first home and he smashed the course record in a time of 49minutes 11 seconds. First female home was Rachael Lee, firefighter and distance swimmer from Dublin.

There is a twist to the Island swim that only those in Skins (no wetsuit) that swim the course in under 60 minutes can receive a coveted Bons Secours Bairringtons Hospital SUB 60 towel. Only 6 swimmers achieved this goal!

A huge focus for the Island swim beside promoting open water swimming is to raise money for charity. This year's main charity benefactor is the Childrens Grief Centre. One of our swimmers Evelyn Casey, personally raised over €1,800 for the Childrens Grief Centre and she also gifted them beautiful painting from her artist sister Áine Ní Chasthasaigh. Carol Fitz-Gough accepted the gift, and it will hang proudly in the Grief Centre.

The total amount raised by the swim for the Childrens Grief Centre, the Arts, local Boat Clubs and the local community is expected to be over €5,000.

Watch out in 2023, big plans are brewing to make the Island Swim an even better celebration of the river.

Photographer Deirdre Power was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.

