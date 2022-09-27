Search

27 Sept 2022

Limerick teenager targets UEFA European Under-21 place with Rep of Ireland

Limerick teenager targets UEFA European Under-21 spot with Rep of Ireland

Limerick teenager Dara Costelloe pictured during a Republic of Ireland U21 training session at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel this week

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

27 Sept 2022 12:30 PM

LIMERICK teenager Dara Costelloe is a member of the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad looking to secure qualification for next year's UEFA European Under-21 Championships in Israel tonight.

Costelloe, who plays for Sky Bet Championship side Burnley, and his Rep of Ireland team mates face Israel in the second leg of their UEFA European Under-21 Championship play-off at Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv.

The sides are tied 1-1 after last Friday's first leg at Tallaght Stadium. Tuesday night's second leg fixture can be viewed on the RTE Player. The game has a 6.15pm kick-off Irish time.

Former Aisling Annacotty player Costelloe has been called into the Republic of Ireland U21 squad for the first time by manager Jim Crawford. 

Costelloe made his competitive debut for Burnley in the opening game of the Sky Bet Championship season at the end of July, a 1-0 victory at Huddersfield.

Costelloe finished top scorer with 12 goals across all competitions for the Burnley U23s last season, was included on the first-team bench for the last seven games of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Costelloe extended his Clarets contract this summer having impressed in and around the first-team squad.

The highly-rated Costelloe, who attended Lisnagry NS and Castletroy College, joined the Academy of the English side from Galway Utd after impressing in a trial with the club.

He played Kennedy Cup with the LDSL under manager Jason O'Connor and then joined League of Ireland side Galway in 2017 and made his senior debut at the age of 15.

