Search

26 Sept 2022

West Limerick trainer Eoin McCarthy enjoys Listowel Festival success

West Limerick trainer Eoin McCarthy enjoys Listowel Festival success

Listowel’s Brendan Lyons celebrates his first winner with the connections of the Eoin McCarthy-trained Well Funded at Listowel on Monday last | PICTURE Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

26 Sept 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

ATHEA, Co Limerick trainer Eoin McCarthy is always one to follow at Listowel’s Harvest Festival and while the week was a story of hitting the crossbar on a lot of occasions, he had the horses running well and did get on the board with Well Funded in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle on Monday last.

It was a tight finish but one that gave local pilot Brendan Lyons, who is based with McCarthy, his first track winner, Lyons proving strong in the closing stages to prevail by a neck.

The nip-and-tuck nature of the Flat jockeys’ championship edged in Ballingarry jockey Billy Lee’s direction as the Limerick pilot edged the admirable Mary Salome to a half-length triumph in the Southern Milling & Paul & Vincent Handicap for trainer Andrew Kinirons at Listowel on Tuesday.

Earlier in the card, Shanagolden jockey Chris Hayes galvanised the Dermot Weld-trained Tiverton to a belated success in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

There was a real family success for the O’Neill family from Quin as qualified rider Paul propelled Tullyhogue Fort to victory in the first split of the Guinness Handicap Hurdle. The winner was trained by Paul’s father John and had been bought by Paul and his first cousin Kevin, with the duo sharing riding out duties.

 

Upcoming Fixtures:

Roscommon – Monday, September 26 (First Race 1.50pm)

Down Royal – Monday, September 26 (First Race 1.30pm)

Cork – Tuesday, September 27 (First Race 1.25pm)

Bellewstown – Wednesday, September 28 (First Race 2pm)

Bellewstown – Thursday, September 29 (First Race 2.05pm)

Clonmel – Thursday, September 29 (First Race 1.50pm)

Dundalk – Friday, September 30 (First Race 5.25pm)

Gowran Park – Friday, September 30 (First Race 2.07pm)

Gowran Park – Saturday, October 1 (First Race 2.17pm)

Killarney – Saturday, October 1 (First Race 1.55pm)

Killarney – Sunday, October 2 (First Race 1.35pm)

Tipperary – Sunday, October 2 (First Race 1.15pm)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media