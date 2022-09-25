Search

25 Sept 2022

Round-up of Limerick District League's Munster Junior Cup action

Alan Doherty, of Corbally United, and David Power, Carew Park, compete for possession during their Munster Junior Cup meeting at Corbally on Sunday | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

25 Sept 2022 9:15 PM

Munster Junior Cup:

Athlunkard Villa 1 Regional Utd 3

Regional Utd overcame a tricky assignment In Lee Estate when they saw off Athlunkard Villa by 3-1 on Sunday.

The Premier side were deserving winners but had to withstand a Villa side who, with a little more composure in front of goal, could have made it a tighter game.

Regional took the lead midway through the opening half when Pat McDonagh threaded a ball through for Eoin Duff who held off his marker to fire into the roof of the net.

The lead was doubled when McDonagh gathered midway inside the Villa half and was allowed close down on goal before firing a low shot to the net.

Regional were well in control but their persistence with passing the ball out of their danger zone, cost them again when Danny Taylor latched onto a poor back pass to make it a one goal game.

With the Villa tails up, the pressure was piling on the Premier side but they scored again to re-open the two-goal advantage.

Ewan O’Brien’s inch perfect delivery to the front post saw Andy Cowpar get the required touch to find the target.

Regional will now play Janesboro for one of the open draw spots in the provincial competition.

 

Regional Utd B 0 Fairview Rgs 7

Munster Junior Cup holders Fairview Rgs eased into round three with an easier than expected win over Regional B.

Former Regional favourite, Jack Arra scored three against his old club. Jake Dillon and the League’s top scorer Conor Ellis scored two apiece against the Division 1A side.


Aisling Annacotty 8 Hyde Rgs 0

A first half blitz by Aisling in which Blake Curran scored a hat trick put paid to Hyde’s challenge as the home side eased to victory.

Adam Foley and Shane Clarke also scored in the first half.

Clarke went on to complete a hat trick after the restart while Kian Barry made up the total.


Ballynanty Rovers 8 Granville Rgs 0

Granville put up a brave showing at Ballynanty Rvs but having posted a poor result in midweek, Balla were always going to ease to victory.

Conor Keane put the Blues on their way with a double. Eddie Byrnes also claimed a brace while James Fitzgerald, and subs Gbadebo Habideen, Josh Adams and Cian Power completed the scoring.


Summerville Rvs B 1 Pike Rovers 10

Summerville B had the misfortune to draw Pike in the provincial cup and paid the price as the Premier side ran rit.

After Kevin Barry put Pike ahead, Patrick Atkinson stunned the Premier side when he equalised for the home side.

However, it proved false hope and Pike led 6-1 at the break with Barry going on to claim four goals.

Further scores from Mikey Conlon (2), Aaron Murphy, Colin Daly, Evan Patterson and Sean Madigan completed the rout.

 

Janesboro 2 Newport 0

Janesboro withstood what was a potential giant killing fixtures when they beat Premier A side Newport 2-0 in Pearse Stadium.

Bradley McNamara put Boro in front after a defensive slip up.

The visitors bounced back well and were denied on a number of occasions. Top scorer Jay Ryan seemed to have a personal duel with Finn Clancy but the ‘Boro keeper came out tops again and again.

With time running out McNamara scored his second of the morning to seal the issue.


Nenagh AFC 3 Star Rvs 0

Nenagh maintained their recent good form with a 3-0 home win over Star Rvs to advance in the MFA Cup.

The hosts opened the scoring after ten minutes when following a good team move down the right, Aidan White pulled the ball to the back post for Lee Mowat for a tap in.

Nenagh doubled their advantage on the half hour mark when a push on Matthew Spain resulted in a spot kick which the striker took himself and successfully converted.

The contest was as good as over just before the break when a patient build-up ended with Eamonn White playing through the lines to Aidan White who hit a sweet strike from distance.

With the game in the bag, Nenagh eased up in the second half but held on comfortably to set up a clash at Aisling Annacotty in round three.


Corbally Utd 1 Carew Park 2

Carew Park got back to winning ways with a hard earned 2-1 win at Corbally to advance in the MFA Cup.

The Premier side took a two-goal lead when the home side struggled at corner kicks. Evan Lynch scored both for the winners.

Corbally pulled on back through Patrick Nathan and had the visitors on the back foot for large parts of the second half.

However, the experience of the Carew side helped them withstand Corbally’s efforts and set up a date with Fairview Rgs B in round three.

Charleville 4 Moyross 2

Charleville hosted Moyross on Saturday evening and things looked to be going to plan when they raced into a three goal lead.

However, goals from James Cleary and Craig Collopy Duggan brough the game back to life as Moyross chased an equaliser.

A late goal put paid to that challenge.

Shane Dillon and Donal O'Connell scored two apiece for the Cork side who will host Geraldines in the next round.


Munster Junior Cup Round-Up:

In other Munster Junior Cup ties Zak Sheehan scored a double for Fairview Rangers B as they edged out Croom by two goals to one. AJ Moloney scored for the county side against his former team.

Kilmallock and Aisling Annacotty B played out a 3-3 draw in Kilmallock before the home side proved more accurate in the resulting penalty shoot-out. Paul Doona (2) and Paudie Sheedy scored for the winners.

Geraldines eased to victory at Cappamore. Aaron Grant, Kane Connolly and Jack O’Callaghan had Dines well in control at the break.

Trevor Hogan and Gareth Grant tacked on further goals in the second half. Sean Lynch scored a consolation goal for the home side.

