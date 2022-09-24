Adare see off St Kieran's in Limerick SFC to book semi-final spot

Adare's Josh Toomey is closed down by Kevin Meade, of St Kieran's, in the Limerick SFC fixture at Croagh on Saturday Picture: Brendan Gleeson
A power-packed second-half performance decided the top-of-the-table final round clash in Group Two of the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship as winners Adare advanced to the semi-finals at the expense of Saint Kieran's on a 1-15 to 2-8 scoreline at Croagh.
St Kieran's, who claimed a second place finish in the group despite suffering their first defeat of the campaign, will return to action in the upcoming county quarter-finals.
Showing an intensity right through every line of their lineup, Adare set the agenda right from the throw-in and, even though their early lead was mostly reeled in coming up to the break, they kept up the pressure long enough to break their opponents will and conviction in the final quarter.
Kieran's doggedly kept in contact, most notably when they goaled against the run of play seven minutes after the restart but that was immediately answered and their only burst of scores after that was an injury-time flurry that reduced the final margin from eight to four.
Adare had led 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time.
SCORERS: ADARE: Mark Connolly 1-1, Ronan Connolly, Robbie Bourke (1 free) 0-3 each, Jack English, Paul Maher, Davey Lyons 0-2 each, Cian Sparling, Shane O'Connor 0-1 each. SAINT KIERAN'S: Liam Kennedy 2-1 (0-1 mark), Dylan Moloney 0-4 (2 frees, 1 penalty), John Hayes 0-2 (1 free), Noel Callanan 0-1.
Rathkeale came together recently to bid farewell to Father Willie Russell who has served at St Mary’s Church, for the last 22 years
Organic Limerick dairy farmer Sean Condon has been chosen as one of five ambassadors for the 2022 Farming for Nature public vote awards.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.