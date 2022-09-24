Kildimo-Pallaskenry secure quarter-final spot in Limerick SFC

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY advanced to the quarter-finals of the Irish Wire Products County SFC thanks to a superior points difference over their near neighbours Ballysteen after the sides played out a nail-biting draw in Rathkeale this Saturday evening.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry will now face the loser's of Sunday's clash between Newcastle West and Fr Casey's in the quarter-finals.

Both sides needed to better Gael Gaels' result against Ballylanders to have any chance of putting their name in hat for the quarter-final draw.

And with Ballylanders securing a one-point win at Kilfinane, it was Billy O'Sullivan's charges who advanced from Group 2, along with Adare and St Kieran's, after it finished Kildimo-Pallaskenry 0-10, Ballysteen 1-7 in The Bog Garden.

It had been Ballysteen 1-4, Kildimo-Pallaskenry 0-3 at half-time time with David O'Shaughnessy scoring 1-3 for the men in green and gold with his goal coming in the 12th minute.

O'Shaughnessy did well to find the net from a tight angle after linking up with Sean Whelan and Darragh Ranahan.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry narrowed the losing margin to just one by the 42nd minute with three points in-a-row after the restart, including their first point from play - a Ciaran Galvin effort two minutes into the second half.

The impressive David O'Shaughnessy stopped the rot with his fourth free in the 46th minute, before the in-form Ballysteen corner forward restored his side's two-point lead.

The next seven minutes proved to be the game's turning point as Peter Nash (2) and Cathal Downes pointed three without response as a resurgent Kildimo-Pallaskenry side went ahead for only the second time - a period during which Ballysteen were reduced to 14 men after Patrick Moran saw red.

O'Shaughnessy clawed back Ballysteen's lead by the 59th with two well taken frees in windy conditions, but a Nash free - his seventh point of the evening - drew the sides level for the second time.

SCORERS: KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY: Peter Nash 0-7 (five frees); Cathal Downes, Ciaran Galvin, Dylan Corrigan 0-1 each. BALLYSTEEN: David O'Shaughnessy 1-6 (six frees); Sean Whelan 0-1.