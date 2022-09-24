Search

24 Sept 2022

Kildimo-Pallaskenry secure quarter-final spot in Limerick SFC

Kildimo-Pallaskenry secure quarter-final spot in Limerick SFC

Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Ballysteen played out a draw in their exciting Limerick SFC clash on Saturday

Reporter:

David Byrne

24 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY advanced to the quarter-finals of the Irish Wire Products County SFC thanks to a superior points difference over their near neighbours Ballysteen after the sides played out a nail-biting draw in Rathkeale this Saturday evening. 

Kildimo-Pallaskenry will now face the loser's of Sunday's clash between Newcastle West and Fr Casey's in the quarter-finals.

Both sides needed to better Gael Gaels' result against Ballylanders to have any chance of putting their name in hat for the quarter-final draw. 

And with Ballylanders securing a one-point win at Kilfinane, it was Billy O'Sullivan's charges who advanced from Group 2, along with Adare and St Kieran's, after it finished Kildimo-Pallaskenry 0-10, Ballysteen 1-7 in The Bog Garden. 

It had been Ballysteen 1-4, Kildimo-Pallaskenry 0-3 at half-time time with David O'Shaughnessy scoring 1-3 for the men in green and gold with his goal coming in the 12th minute. 

O'Shaughnessy did well to find the net from a tight angle after linking up with Sean Whelan and Darragh Ranahan. 

Kildimo-Pallaskenry narrowed the losing margin to just one by the 42nd minute with three points in-a-row after the restart, including their first point from play - a Ciaran Galvin effort two minutes into the second half. 

The impressive David O'Shaughnessy stopped the rot with his fourth free in the 46th minute, before the in-form Ballysteen corner forward restored his side's two-point lead. 

The next seven minutes proved to be the game's turning point as Peter Nash (2) and Cathal Downes pointed three without response as a resurgent Kildimo-Pallaskenry side went ahead for only the second time - a period during which Ballysteen were reduced to 14 men after Patrick Moran saw red. 

O'Shaughnessy clawed back Ballysteen's lead by the 59th with two well taken frees in windy conditions, but a Nash free - his seventh point of the evening - drew the sides level for the second time. 

SCORERS: KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY: Peter Nash 0-7 (five frees); Cathal Downes, Ciaran Galvin, Dylan Corrigan 0-1 each. BALLYSTEEN: David O'Shaughnessy 1-6 (six frees); Sean Whelan 0-1.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media