Search

24 Sept 2022

Substitute Ryan Bowman nets winner as Shrewsbury down struggling Burton

Substitute Ryan Bowman nets winner as Shrewsbury down struggling Burton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 6:31 PM

Substitute Ryan Bowman scored his first home goal of the season as Shrewsbury made it back-to-back wins at New Meadow for the first time since December with a 2-1 victory over Burton.

Dino Maamria suffered his first defeat as Albion boss since replacing Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, having last time out seen his rock-bottom side end their five-game losing streak in League One with victory over Exeter.

Burton were first to threaten and Shrews goalkeeper Marko Marosi produced a fine save to tip Sam Hughes’ header over the bar.

However, the hosts took the lead in the 13th minute when Bournemouth loanee Christian Saydee scored his second goal in as many games.

Tom Bayliss flicked Matthew Pennington’s pass into the Shrewsbury striker’s path and he fired across Ben Garratt into the far corner of the net.

George Nurse superbly cleared Hughes’ effort off the line to keep Steve Cotterill’s side ahead going into half-time.

After the break, Marosi pulled off another superb save to keep out Adedeji Oshilaja’s effort.

But he was undone just before the hour as Victor Adeboyejo tapped home his third goal of the season from six yards.

Shrewsbury were not to be denied though, as Bowman, who had been on the pitch four minutes, converted Jordan Shipley’s inviting cross to wrap up the points with 24 minutes left.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Tanaiste visits home of rugby in Limerick

Olivia O'Sullivan, Cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District of Limerick, Deputy Kieran O'Donnell, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Senator Maria Byrne and Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance|PIC:Don Moloney

Local News

Tanaiste visits home of rugby in Limerick

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media