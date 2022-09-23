Search

Fairview too good for Ballynanty in Limerick District League's Tuohy Cup

AJ O'Connor scored twice for Fairview Rangers in their Tuohy Cup win over Ballynanty Rovers on Thursday night

Colm Kinsella

23 Sept 2022 10:02 AM

Tuohy Cup:

Fairview Rgs 5 Ballynanty Rovers 1
IT was revenge plus one for Fairview Rangers on Thursday tonight when they knocked holders Ballynanty Rvs out of the Tuohy Cup at the first hurdle following a highly impressive performance.

Fairview were on the end of a 4-1 defeat to the same opposition in a league game two weeks ago but they hit their opponents for five on this occasion.

AJ O'Connor scored twice, while Jason Cross, Darragh Rainsford and Conor Ellis also netted for the winners.
Conor Keane replied for Ballynanty Rvs. Fairview will meet Carew Park in the quarter finals.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Wayne Colbert; Jeffery Judge; Jason Cross; Jake Dillon; Steven Bradley; Shane Duggan; Darragh Rainsford; Conor Coughlan; AJ O'Connor; Conor Ellis, Subs: Jack Arra; John Mullane.

Ballynanty Rovers: Kevin Walsh; Darragh Hughes; Riann O'Connell; Adam Costello; Josh Adams; Dylan Higgins Kelly; David Donnan; Aidan Hurley; Adrian Power; Conor Keane; Cian Power, Subs: Thomas Byrnes; James Fitzgerald; Eddie Byrnes; Aaron Power.

