Search

22 Sept 2022

Ben Heneghan pushing to feature for Sheffield Wednesday against Wycombe

Ben Heneghan pushing to feature for Sheffield Wednesday against Wycombe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 6:17 PM

Ben Heneghan could come back into contention when Sheffield Wednesday welcome Wycombe on Saturday.

The centre-back had been sidelined for four weeks because of a hamstring injury but returned to the side in midweek, playing the first half against Burton in the Papa Johns Trophy.

He could now be restored to the back line when the Chairboys visit Hillsborough while there are no concerns over striker Lee Gregory, who was restricted to 45 minutes in the 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

Defender Mark McGuinness has been ruled out for a few weeks with a leg muscle strain while fellow defender Akin Famewo and midfielder Dennis Adeniran are longer-term absentees.

Wycombe will once again be without Garath McCleary.

The midfielder was sent off in the 1-1 draw at Fleetwood earlier this month and serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Sullay Kaikai and Sam Vokes got some minutes under their belts in the Papa Johns Trophy defeat at Stevenage on Tuesday as the forward duo work their way to full match fitness after recent injuries.

Curtis Thompson, Brandon Hanlan, Josh Scowen and Tjay De Barr are all likely to miss out.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media