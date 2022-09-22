Search

22 Sept 2022

Novak Djokovic sad to miss US Open but insists he has no regrets

Novak Djokovic insists he has no regrets about missing the US Open and the chance to add to his tally of 21 grand slam titles.

The three-time Flushing Meadows champion was prevented from participating last month due to his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The title was won by teenage Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Casper Ruud in the final while Djokovic watched on from home.

Yet the 35-year-old Serbian said: “No, I don’t have any regrets. I mean, I do feel sad that I wasn’t able to play, but that was the decision that I made. I knew what the consequences will be, so I accepted them. That’s it.

“I mean, I congratulate Alcaraz for winning the US Open. He did it in an incredible fashion, in three or four five-set matches in the tournament. He’s 19 years old and already number one in the world.”

Djokovic also missed the 2022 Australian Open after a drawn-out saga, and he is yet to find out if the rules will be relaxed so he can participate in Melbourne next year.

“I’m waiting for the news,” he added. “It’s really not in my hands right now. I’m hoping I can get some positive news soon.”

