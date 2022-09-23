Limerick Leader's weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competition: LA Racing Singles sponsored by John McNamee, Sunday 18th September, Old Course White Tees; 1st Kevin O’Callaghan (12) 43 Pts. (B.9 24); 2 nd Mark O’Brien (20) 43 Pts (B.9 22 - B.6 14 – B.3 - 9); 3 rd John Kinsella (16) 43 Pts. (B9 22 – B.6 14); Gross: Peter Sheehan 38 Pts. Fixtures: Sunday 25th September; Tom Corridan Memorial Sponsored by Corridon & Healy Families – Old Course.

Ladies Competition: Ladies Competition – Tuesday 13th September, Old Course; 1st Deirdre Sheehan (19) 39 Pts; 2nd Mary Hickey Keane (28) 33 Pts; 3rd Josephine Larkin (15) 32 Pts (B9:15)

Ladies Singles Stableford: Sponsored by Listowel Arms Hotel – Saturday 17th September , Old Course; 1st Deirdre Dillane (17) 44 pts; 2nd Deirdre Keating (22) 41 pts; Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (5) 33 Gross Pts; 3rd Anne Marie Healy (24) 41 pts.

Fixtures: Sunday 25th September, Ladies Single Stableford – Cashen Course; Tuesday 27th September - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competition: Thursday 15th September – Cashen Course; 1st.John Maguire (23) 41-1 40pts; 2nd.Declan Lovett (20) 35+4 39pts; 3rd Jerry Costello (32) 37-2 35pts.

Fixtures: Thursday 22th September, Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course.

Senior Ladies Competition: Friday 16th September, Cashen Course; 1st Eithne O’Keeffe (19),Norma Browne (23) Muireann O’Sullivan (25) 32pts; 2nd Marjorie Morkan (13), Patricia Boyle (17), Nuala Lynch (19) 25pts; 3rd Loyola O’Sullivan (17), Rose Molyneaux (21), Mary O’Sullivan (27) 22pts.

Fixtures: Friday 23rd September Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.

BALLYKISTEEN

Ladies: Results: Junior Captain’s Prize: 18 Hole, Winner Anne O’Connor 37 Pts. Runner Up Claire Ryan 35 Pts. Third Jackie Kennedy 34 Pts. 9 Hole, Winner Mary Butler 20 Pts.

18-Hole Stableford: Tuesday 13th Sept: 18 Hole Stableford – Winner Paula Carroll 36 Pts. Runner Up Mary T Real 34 Pts. Third Esther Fearnley 28 Pts. Sunday 18th Sept: 18 Hole Stableford – Winner Aileen Beary 41 Pts. Runner Up Mary Toomey 38 Pts CB. Third Esther Fearnley 38 Pts.

Upcoming Fixtures: Sunday25th with alternate Thurs 22nd: September Medal.

Saturday 24th / Tuesday 27th. 18 Hole Stableford. BRS. Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm.

Mixed Scramble each Friday from 5.30pm.

BALLYNEETY

Men's Results: Club Singles; 1st Martin Cooke 41 points; 2nd Brian McMahon 41 points; 3rd Barry Lipper 40 points.

Ladies: September Medal sponsored Ishmael; 1st Mary O'Grady 65; 2nd Candy Cheung prize 65; 3rd Rosemarie Casserly 65; Best gross Leonie Cambell 81.

Seniors: Medal: 1st Denis Healy 42 points; 2nd John Malone 42 points; 3rd William Whelton 41 points; 4th Vincent Toomey 39 points; 5th Jim Browne 39 points.

Fundraiser: Split the pot; Siobhan Cronin wins €110. Draw every Tuesday only €2.00 to enter. Open team of 2 champagne scramble. This Friday 23rd. Members €20.00 per team. Guest €30.

CHARLEVILLE

Results: Tuesday Open Singles 13th September; Category 1; Anthony Gibbonstown Fitzgerald (30) 38pts; Category 2 Cormac Ryan (10) 36pts.

Open Left & Right Handed Competition: 9th/10th September; Left Handed; 1st Stephen Gammell (23) 43pts; Right Handed; 1st Martin McDonnell (18) 40pts; Gross Thomas Fitzgibbon (07) 40pts.

seniors: Mens Seniors Wed 14th Sept1st Gerry O'Connell, Anthony Fitzgerald John O’Keeffe 112 pts; 2nd John P Collins, Michael Casey, Sean Deady 108 pts; 3rd Martin McDonnell, Danny Deady, Ger Madigan 103 Pts.

Ladies Results: Y.A.H. Monday September 12th; 1st Mary Donegan (39) 26 Pts C/B; 2nd Brid Cody (41) 26 Pts; 3rd Patricia Carey (31) 24 Pts.

Open 3 Ball Better Ball: Thursday 15th September: Kindly Sponsored by Cavanagh’s of Charleville; 1st Tess O’Brien, Josephine Moloney, Carmel O’Neill 60pts; 2nd Mary Johnston, Carmel Hennigan, Frances Hawe 56pts; 3rd Kathleen Hayes, Ann Gleeson, Kay Cagney 53.

Little Solace Cup: Saturday 17th &Sunday 18th September:

Ladies Solace Cup (GOY): Saturday 17th & Sunday 18 September; Kindly Sponsored by Pettits Pharmacy; 1st Imelda O’ Hanlon (9) 41pts; 2nd Elizabeth Keane (36) 38pts; 3rd Carmel O’Neill (41) 37pts c/.

LIMERICK

Ladies: Result of Limerick Golf Club's Ladies' Section Brown Thomas Open Day 13th September. 1st, M. Conlon/S. Conway/E. Morris, P/H 5/9/9, 84 points; 2nd, M. Moran/G. Walsh/ A. Dilger, P/H 27/25/14, 79 points; 3rd, J. Collins A. Kerins/R. Malone, P/H 19/22/32, 78 points.

CO TIPPERARY

Mens Golf: Vice Captain Darren Hayes hosted his very successful Vice Captains Prize over last weekend with a big turnout of members.

The winner of the competition was Joe Murray playing off 28 with a fine score of 69. In 2nd place John Heffernan (17) with a 70. The Best Gross Declan O’Dwyer (3) 70. In 3rd place Joe Griffey (25) 70. 4th Dermot Keating (6) 71.

Category 1: In 1st place Mark Talbot (11) 72. 2nd Michael O’Grady (5) 72. 3rd Oisin Slattery (8) 72. Cat; in 1st place Noel Buckley (15) 74. 2nd Tony Corcoran (16) 74, 3rd Killian Ryan (16) 75. Cat 3; in 1st place Edmond Tobin (18) 72, 2nd Michael Stapleton (21) 72, 3rd Philip Connolly (18) 73.

Results: Results of the 9-hole Wednesday qualifier; in 1st place L J Ryan with 22pts, in 2nd place Darragh Hickey with 21pts, in 3rd place Pat Ryan ( Knockavilla) with 20pts.

Ladies Golf: On Tuesday morning the lady members hosted over forty people in the care of the Brothers of Charity and their minders which was organized by Jenny Lawrence.

They came from all over South Tipperary to Dundrum, some travelling from as far as Ballyporeen. All our special visitors were presented with medals by the President Kathleen O’Neill and Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick.

It was lovely to see such happy faces and we hope to welcome them again next year. Thanks to all the lady members for helping out and a special thanks to Jenny Lawrence for organising the event.

scrmable: Tuesday Morning’s golf was a scramble and was won by Anne Hallinan, Kathleen Smyth, Ailish Hayes & Carlyn Hyde.

9hole qualifier: On Thursday the 15th of September we had a 9-hole qualifier which was won by Margaret O’Connell (19.1)18pts, in 2nd place Margaret O’Riordan (23.4) 17pts, and 3rd Pauline Walsh (19.7) on 16pts.

medal competition: We had the Final Medal competition of the season played last week it was Captain Brian’s prize to the ladies.

This was a stroke competition played on Wednesday 14th of September and Sunday September 18th.

The winner Isobel Hayes had a fine score of 66 nett, in 2nd place Margaret O’Connell 69 nett & Best Gross Frances Boyle 87 gross, 4th Flan McGlinchey 69 nett and 5th Margaret O’Riordan 69 nett.

Seniors Golf: The results of last week’s 15-hole Champagne Scramble with 2 scores to count; in 1st place John Grogan, Diarmuid O’Connor, Sean Crosse & Billy Maher with 90pts, 2nd P J Maher, Larry Hickey, Liam Ryan (Cashel) & Liam Treacy with 83pts. In 3rd place John Ryan (Con) Tom Tuohy, Dave O’Sullivan & Denis O’Donnell with 82pts.

Open Singles: The Open Singles on Friday Sept 16th in 1st place Liam Jones (Castlegregory) Nett 39. In 2nd place Sean Walsh (Monkstown) Nett 37. Best Gross Daniel Kennedy (Dundrum) Best Gross 33.

In 3rd place Gavin Ryan (Dundrum) Nett 36. The Two’s was won by Michael O’Grady who had a two on the 3rd on Friday in Open Singles & also Saturday in the Vice Captains.