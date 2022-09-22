Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
GOLF
OPEN DE FRANCE
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
HORSE RACING
FROM LISTOWEL
TG4, 1.15PM
GOLF
IRISH WOMEN'S OPEN
SKY SPORTS MIX, 3PM
SOCCER
BELGIUM V WALES
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 7.45PM
SOCCER
FRANCE V AUSTRIA
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 7.45PM
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
NFL
STEELERS @ BROWNS
SKY SPORTS, 1.15AM
GOLF
WOMEN'S IRISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS MIX, 3PM
HORSE RACING
FROM LISTOWEL
TG4, 2.05PM
TENNIS
LAVER CUP
EUROSPORT 1, 5PM
SOCCER
U21: REP IRELAND V ISRAEL
RTE2, 7PM
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
RUGBY
NEW ZEALAND V AUSTRALIA
SKY SPORTS, 8.05AM
GOLF
WOMEN'S IRISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
HORSE RACING
FROM LISTOWEL
TG4, 2.05PM
SOCCER
SCOTLAND V REP IRELAND
RTE2, 7.45PM
RUGBY
STORMERS V CONNACHT
RTE2, 1.30PM
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
GOLF
WOMEN'S IRISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS MIX, 2PM
RUGBY
DRAGONS V MUNSTER
RTE2, 3PM
RUGBY
PRESIDENT'S CUP
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
SOCCER
NETHERLANDS V BELGIUM
PREMIER SPORTS, 7.45PM
ROWING
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
BBC2, 12.30PM
