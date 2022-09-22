Search

22 Sept 2022

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

22 Sept 2022 9:30 AM

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

GOLF
OPEN DE FRANCE
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

HORSE RACING
FROM LISTOWEL
TG4, 1.15PM

GOLF
IRISH WOMEN'S OPEN
SKY SPORTS MIX, 3PM

SOCCER
BELGIUM V WALES
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 7.45PM

SOCCER
FRANCE V AUSTRIA
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 7.45PM

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

NFL
STEELERS @ BROWNS
SKY SPORTS, 1.15AM

GOLF
WOMEN'S IRISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS MIX, 3PM

HORSE RACING
FROM LISTOWEL
TG4, 2.05PM

TENNIS
LAVER CUP
EUROSPORT 1, 5PM

SOCCER
U21: REP IRELAND V ISRAEL
RTE2, 7PM

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

RUGBY
NEW ZEALAND V AUSTRALIA
SKY SPORTS, 8.05AM

GOLF
WOMEN'S IRISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

HORSE RACING
FROM LISTOWEL
TG4, 2.05PM

SOCCER
SCOTLAND V REP IRELAND
RTE2, 7.45PM

RUGBY
STORMERS V CONNACHT
RTE2, 1.30PM

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

GOLF
WOMEN'S IRISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS MIX, 2PM

RUGBY
DRAGONS V MUNSTER
RTE2, 3PM

RUGBY
PRESIDENT'S CUP
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

SOCCER
NETHERLANDS V BELGIUM
PREMIER SPORTS, 7.45PM

ROWING
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
BBC2, 12.30PM

