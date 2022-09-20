Search

20 Sept 2022

Man United’s £77m overspend on Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro revealed

Man United’s £77m overspend on Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro revealed

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 5:01 PM

Manchester United paid £77million more for Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro this summer than they were actually worth, according to a new study.

The Red Devils were found to have the highest overspend of any club in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues when reported transfer fees were compared to a player’s estimated value prior to transfer.

The study by Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory, published on Monday, showed United had paid a combined 238million euro (£209m) more than the estimated total value of 33 players they had signed since July 2012.

A further breakdown of the data obtained by the PA news agency on Tuesday showed the signing of Antony from Ajax was the biggest contributor to United’s overspend.

He was valued at 67m euro but United were reported to have paid 100m – a difference of 33m.

United were found to have overspent by 29m euro to sign Martinez and 26m euro to sign Casemiro. Across the three deals that amounts to 88m euro or just over £77m.

The signing of Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid in 2014 was listed as a 27m euro overspend, while United were found to have overpaid to the tune of 25m and 21m euro to bring in Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Harry Maguire from Leicester in the summer 2019 window.

The signing of Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016 was found to be United’s best bit of business in terms of estimated value compared to transfer fee paid.

United paid a reported 110m euro for the France midfielder but his estimated value prior to the deal was 138m euro, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

The signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund was found to have cost United 15m euro less than his estimated value.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media