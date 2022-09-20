Search

20 Sept 2022

Munster Rugby welcome back Ireland stars for Dragons URC test

Munster Rugby welcome back Ireland stars for Dragons URC test

Munster Rugby and Ireland winger Keith Earls

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

20 Sept 2022 11:41 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby will welcome back their Ireland internationals for this Sunday's United Rugby Championship round two fixture with the Dragons at Rodney Parade, 3pm.

The returning players were part of the Ireland squad which scored an historic series win in New Zealand in July, including the likes of Tadhg Beirne, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls.

The Ireland internationals are available for selection for Sunday's game with the Dragons when Munster will be looking to bounce back from their opening weekend defeat to Cariff at The Arms Park.

However, it has also been confirmed that the 10 Munster players selected for the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa will not be available for selection. The 10 Munster players named in that squad include Thomas Ahern, Diarmuid Barron, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Antoine Frisch, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Calvin Nash, Roman Salanoa and Josh Wycherley.

The Emerging Ireland squad begin their tour with a fixture against the Windhoek Draught Griquas in Bloemfontein on Friday, September 30.

The Munster squad began their training week at the High Performance Centre at UL on Monday ahead of Sunday’s BKT URC round two clash in Wales against the Dragons.

Along with the Dragons clash for the seniors, a Munster Development side are also in action this weekend as they face Leinster Development on Saturday on the 4G pitch at UL (3pm).

In injury news, Stephen Archer has returned to full team training this week following a recent thigh injury and is available for selection at the weekend.

Alex Kendellen was removed with a head injury during the Cardiff game on Saturday and will follow the return-to-play protocols.

Rory Scannell suffered a facial injury during the warm-up in Cardiff and will be monitored during the week for return to contact.

Simon Zebo and Mike Haley will be monitored this week on their return to training and availability will be determined later in the week.

Unavailable: Gavin Coombes (groin), Andrew Conway (knee), RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media