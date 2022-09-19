Fixture details confirmed for Treaty Utd's live TV FAI Cup semi-final

Treaty United's Marc Ludden celebrates their Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final win over UCD at the Markets Field on Friday night
THE fixture details, including kick-off time, have been confirmed for Treaty United's Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final meeting with Premier Division Derry City.
Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side will take on the Candystripes at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday, October 16 at 2pm. The game will be live on RTE2 TV.
Treaty United earned their place in the semi-finals thanks to an impressive 4-1 quarter-final win over UCD at the Markets Field on Friday night last.
Enda Curran scored a hat-trick for Treaty in the game with the students, while Willie Armshaw was also on target for the Limerick-based side.
Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup 2022 Semi-Final fixtures:
Derry City FC v Treaty United FC - The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Sunday, October 16 at 2pm (Live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player)
Waterford FC v Shelbourne FC - Regional Sports Centre, Sunday, October 16 at 4:45pm (Live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player)
