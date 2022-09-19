IN PICTURES: Treaty United celebrates famous FAI Cup win over UCD

TREATY United are looking forward to an away date with Derry City in their Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final after Tommy Barrett's charges stunned Premier Division UCD at the Markets Field on Friday night.
A hat-tick of goals from the in-form Enda Curran and another from the exciting Willie Armshaw guided Treaty United to a 4-1 victory over the top flight students.
Treaty's reward is an FAI Cup semi-final meeting with Premier Division Derry City at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Sunday, October 16.
The game will kick-off at 2pm and will be shown live on RTE2 TV. The second FAI Cup semi-final will see First Division Waterford FC host Shelbourne at 4.45pm on the same day.
