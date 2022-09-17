Newbury victory books Champions Day ticket for Stay Alert

Hughie Morrison’s Stay Alert was given a cool ride by David Egan to land the Group Three Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup Stakes at Newbury.

Held up in the early stages of the 11-furlong contest, the daughter of Fastnet Rock was always travelling best when the race developed and would have been classed as an unlucky loser if the gaps had failed to materialise.

However, Egan plotted a successful course in the closing stages and used the filly’s turn of foot to expert effect to seal what was a somewhat cosy success.

Well-backed into 5-1 before the off, she was shortened to 14-1 from 20-1 by both Paddy Power and Betfair for the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot next month, while Coral went further and offered odds of 8-1 for the three-year-old to strike on Qipco British Champions Day.

Stay Alert gets there in time to win the Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup Stakes at @NewburyRacing@DavidEgan99 had to wait but he finally found the gap#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/Brpe3T62UC — ITV Racing (@itvracing) September 17, 2022

Morrison confirmed Ascot as the target, saying: “She had three quick races, and it was important after the Lancashire Oaks that we settled her. That’s why she was dropped in today.

“She was completely relaxed and made up her ground on the inside.

“I always thought she was going to get there, and she actually shows a decent turn of foot.

“It’s my inclination to take her to Ascot on Champions Day for the fillies’ Group One over a mile and a half.

“And hopefully Martyn and Ben (Arbib) will have a go and keep her in training next year.”