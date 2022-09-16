Search

17 Sept 2022

Zander Murray becomes first senior Scottish footballer to come out as gay

Zander Murray becomes first senior Scottish footballer to come out as gay

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 10:41 PM

Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray has become the first senior Scottish football player to come out as gay.

The 30-year-old, who is in his fourth season with the Lowland League club, said he made the decision to help others who wish to open up.

In an interview with the club website, Murray said: “(It) feels like the weight of the world is now off my shoulders.

“I also want to help other players who are struggling with this as it isn’t easy for men, especially footballers to deal with.”

In May, Blackpool midfielder Jake Daniels became the first active professional player since Justin Fashanu in 1990 to come out as gay.

Murray hailed the support he has received from team-mates at the club, for whom he holds the record for the most goals scored in a single season.

“The lads at the club have been so supportive,” added Murray. “I have a really strong bond with everyone at the club and I have been blown away by the support.

“Before coming out you think people will turn against you and you think the worst. It’s been lovely how much support I have had.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media