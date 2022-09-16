Benik Afobe and George Honeyman hoping to feature for Millwall

Benik Afobe and George Honeyman will be hoping to force their way into Millwall’s starting line-up for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackpool.

The Lions have lost four of their last five league outings and are in need of attacking inspiration.

So striker Afobe and midfielder Honeyman could come into the starting line-up, having been on the bench for the 2-0 loss to QPR.

Shaun Hutchinson remains out of action with groin trouble, while Ryan Leonard and Mason Bennett both have hamstring concerns.

Callum Wright will miss out for Blackpool after dislocating a joint in his leg.

The midfielder slipped awkwardly late on in the 3-0 loss at Rotherham in midweek, but though he will miss the London trip is not expected to remain out of action for too long.

Keshi Anderson has been back in training but is not ready to feature at The Den.

Ian Poveda is expected to shake off a tight hamstring to be available for selection, while Gary Madine will serve the last game of his three-match suspension.