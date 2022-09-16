Stormbuster blows away Newbury rivals

Andrew Balding’s regally-bred Stormbuster created a minor surprise with a runaway win in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes at Newbury.

By the exalted stallion Dubawi and out of the Group Two-winning mare Barshiba, Stormbuster is a full brother to owner/breeder Jeff Smith’s Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen.

Given that he had already had three runs and was still to break his maiden, though, he was sent off at 6-1 in just a four-runner field.

Charlie Appleby’s impressive debut scorer Highbank was the 8-13 favourite but Ryan Moore was just about the first to start sending out distress signals.

Richard Hannon’s Classic was also highly regarded but neither of the market leaders could get anywhere near Stormbuster, who made all under David Probert.

Second in Listed company last time out, the step up to a mile appeared to suited him and he looks set to test his mettle at the highest level in Doncaster’s Vertem Futurity Stakes next month.

“We thought from day one that he could be very useful and with each run he has been getting there and getting there,” said Smith.

“I thought we bumped into one at Salisbury (Flying Honours), and was pretty hopeful today.

“He’s in the Futurity at Doncaster and if he runs again this year, that will be the race.

“But looking at the way he just did it, you would have to think he will go there.”

Smith added that his star mare, July Cup winner Alcohol Free, would run in the Champion Stakes before heading to the sales.