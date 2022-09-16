Search

16 Sept 2022

Treaty Utd renew rivalry with UCD as students come to Limerick for FAI Cup quarter final

Treaty

Treaty Utd's Jack Lynch of in action UCD during the SSE Airtricity League First Division Play-Off Semi-Final in the Markets Field last November

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

16 Sept 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United look to reach the semi finals of the Extra.ie FAI Cup this Friday evening when they entertain Premier Division side UCD.

The game at the Markets Field this Friday September 16 kicks-off at 7.45pm with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs for the winner - no Limerick side has reached the last four since 2017.

This evening is a repeat of last November's SSE Airtricity League First Division Play-Off Semi-Final - UCD won 2-0 in the first leg in Limerick but Treaty were then 2-1 winners in the second led in Belfield as the students continued on the way towards promotion into the Premier Division.

Treaty and Waterford are the only two outside of the Premier Division left in the race for FAI Cup honours.

Treaty have beaten non-league sides Usher Celtic and Maynooth University Town to reach the last eight.

Treaty had straight forward 5-0 and 3-0 wins but now face Premier Division opposition.

Tommy Barrett’s Limerick side turn attentions to the cup on the back of a 2-1 victory over Bray Wanderers last weekend.

Treaty now need just four more points from their remaining SSE Airtricity League First Division games to guarantee a promotion play-off spot.

Stephen Christopher and Dean George netted in that victory to open a nine-point gap between Treaty and Wexford.

The win over the Wicklow side saw the return of club captain Jack Lynch for his first start since mid-July.

