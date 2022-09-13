Leon Smith: Davis Cup finals can be ‘something special’ in memory of the Queen

Great Britain captain Leon Smith feels the Davis Cup finals tournament in Glasgow offers the chance to put on “something special” in memory of the Queen.

The event takes place at the Emirates Arena from Wednesday until September 18, with Great Britain facing the United States, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan as hosts in Group D.

Andy Murray, who was knighted in 2017, is part of the squad, with Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski also set to compete.

Great Britain’s @DavisCup players have been wearing black armbands this week following the death of Her Majesty the Queen. pic.twitter.com/SL8zfKk4UL — LTA (@the_LTA) September 13, 2022

There will be a minute’s silence at the start of each day’s play, with the hosts facing the USA on Wednesday afternoon and the British team will wear black armbands or ribbons as mark of respect to the Queen, who died last Thursday.

“It’s been obviously a very difficult week for our nation,” Smith said a pre-tournament press conference in Glasgow.

“We have seen a lot of obviously coverage on the television, we are following it. It has been very sad and a very poignant moment for all of us.

“Obviously we have seen what has happened with the other sports, with cancellations or postponements, but I think it is an occasion that we can put on something special here.

“I think a lot of fans would like to come together at this time. Everyone will have their personal choice what to do, but from our end as hosts, I think it will be done very, very well and very respectfully.”

Glasgow-born Smith added: “It will be a positive tribute that we can provide both as an event, but also as representing Great Britain, as an opportunity for us to go out and do something for our nation again.”