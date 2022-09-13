Shane Long could be available for Reading’s visit of Sunderland

Reading will be hoping to have veteran forward Shane Long available for Wednesday’s visit of Sunderland.

The striker has been struggling with what manager Paul Ince said was “viral” but he should be fit to return.

Yakou Meite and Mamadou Loum (both calf) could also come back into contention.

Liam Moore is out with a knee issue while hamstring injuries keep both Scott Dann and Femi Azeez on the sidelines.

Sunderland have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match in Berkshire.

Leading goalscorer Ross Stewart remains out after injuring his thigh in the warm-up ahead of the recent defeat at Middlesbrough.

Defender Dan Ballard (foot) is still missing for the Black Cats and Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) is also out.

Costa Rica international Jewison Bennette could make his Sunderland debut while Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo is pushing for a first start.