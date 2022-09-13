Tom Rogic unlikely to feature when West Brom take on Birmingham

West Brom’s new signing Tom Rogic is not expected to feature in the home game against Birmingham.

The Australia midfielder joined the Baggies on a free transfer this week after leaving Celtic at the end of last season, but is short of match fitness.

Brandon Thomas-Asante could retain his place after his last-minute equaliser on his Baggies debut against Burnley as American striker Daryl Dike (thigh) is still out.

Defender Semi Ajayi remains unavailable after damaging ankle ligaments in the recent draw at Wigan.

Birmingham boss John Eustace still has a lengthy injury list, but several players are edging closer to a return to action.

Harlee Dean, Gary Gardner (both calf), Nico Gordon and Przemyslaw Placheta (shin) are not ready to face West Brom.

On-loan Derby midfielder Krystian Bielik is expected to retain his starting place after making his Blues debut in the recent win at Preston.

Tahith Chong is also set for his first home appearance since returning to the club from Manchester United.