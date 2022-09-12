Tammy Abraham scores winner as in-form Roma claim victory at Empoli

Tammy Abraham scored the winner as Roma continued their fine start to the Serie A campaign with victory at 10-man Empoli.
The England striker tucked away a smart finish to secure a 2-1 win to take Jose Mourinho’s side to within a point of the summit.
Paulo Dybala hit the post before opening the scoring with a fine finish, with Filippo Bandinelli’s header drawing the hosts level moments before half-time.
Abraham restored Roma’s advantage as he put away Dybala’s cross, and Lorenzo Pellegrini then hit the crossbar from the penalty spot before Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro was dismissed late on for a dangerous challenge on Chris Smalling.
Meanwhile, in LaLiga, Osasuna moved into fourth with a 1-0 win at Almeria, Ezequiel Avila’s effort just before the half-hour enough to seal the points.
