Dynel Simeu pushing for first Tranmere start against Bradford

Dynel Simeu could make his first start for Tranmere in the Sky Bet League Two game against Bradford at Prenton Park.

The Southampton defender made his Rovers debut as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat against Leyton Orient last time out following his move on loan and is now pushing for a start.

Paul Glatzel also joined on loan on deadline day and will be hoping to be involved after returning to the club for a second spell from Liverpool.

Kieron Morris is nearing a return to the starting line-up while Kyle Jameson, Luke Robinson, Tom Davies, Joel Mumbongo and Charlie Jolley have all been sidelined recently.

Alex Gilliead is back in contention for Bradford after missing the last three games with a calf injury.

Dion Pereira made his second debut for the club as a substitute against Walsall last time out and is pushing to start.

Tyreik Wright is another deadline-day loan signing aiming for a starting role after featuring as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Walsall.

Lee Angol will be targeting a return to the squad after being left out against Walsall, while Jamie Walker has been out since undergoing a knee operation last month and Emmanuel Osadebe is also a longer-term injury concern.