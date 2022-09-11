Limerick District League Munster Champions Cup and Munster Junior Cup round-up

Munster Champions Cup:

Pike Rovers 5 Everton (MSL) 0

PIKE Rovers eased to victory in the Munster Champions Cup on Sunday afternoon against Munster Senior League champions Everton, of Cork.

First half goals from Kevin Barry and Aaron Murphy put the Hoops on their way.

Murphy went on to complete his hat trick after the restart while Danny O’Neill completed the scoring.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Nathan O'Callaghan; Danny O'Neill; Robbie Williams; Eddie O'Donovan; Kyle Duhig; Colin Daly; Eoin Hanrahan; Colm Walsh O'Loughlin; Kevin Barry; Aaron Murphy, Subs: Sean Madigan; Derek Daly.



Munster Junior Cup:

Coonagh Utd 1 Charleville 2

Coonagh Utd hosted Charleville in an exciting Munster Junior Cup tie which saw the visitors pip their Premier rivals with an extra time winner to advance to Round two of the tournament.

Ger Myles put Coonagh in front in a first half in which they dominated.

However, straight from the centre off, Charleville levelled the tie through Shane Dillon.

The same player went closest to settling the tie in 90 minutes but his effort struck the upright.

The Charleville striker was not to be denied however and he grabbed the winner in extra time to set up a clash with Moyross in the next round.

Coonagh Utd: Josh Sheehan; Ger Higgins; Luke Doherty; Rory O'Neill; Ronan Ryan; Daniel Ikoghode; Ger Myles; Eoghan O'Neill; Andrew Leydon; Osakpolor Junior Okorodion; Gordon McKevitt, Subs: Aodhan Keane; Joey Sheehan; Ian Considine.

Charleville: James Angland; Darren Butler; Dion Curtin; James Horgan; Gavin Mullins; J O'Callaghan; Gary Ward; Cian McNamara; Luke Doyle; Shane Dillon; Colin Quaid, Subs: Eoin Clifford; Mark Kavanagh; Joey Herbert; Donal O'Connell; Joe Kavanagh.

Mungret Reg 0 Nenagh AFC 2

The second all-Premier tie resulted in a 2-0 win for Nenagh in Mungret.

The Tipperary side have been in a fine vein of form and Sunday’s result makes it six game unbeaten for Cillian Fitzpatrick’s side.

Adam Ryan put the visitors ahead just after the half hour mark and an evenly balanced tie was not settled until the dying minutes when Dylan Morrison tacked on a crucial second for the winners.

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Mark Patterson; Aled Harkin; Conor Myers; Eoghan Ryan; Aaron Long; Josh O'Rahilly; Craig Prendergast; Pat Aherne; David Conway; Kieran Long, Subs: Cian McNicholas; Donie Curtin; Gary Kelly; Sean O'Sullivan; Eoin Kelly.

Nenagh AFC: Eoghan Tinkler; Colm Hayden; Saeed Ryan; Bryan McGee; Mark McKenna; Eamon White; Ryan Gilmartin; Kieran Barr; Dylan Morrison; Adam Ryan; Matt Spain, Subs: Matt O'Gorman; Eoin Coffey; Kieran O'Brien; Alan Sheehan.

Regional Utd 8 Pike Rvs B 0

The Premier League’s top scoring side, Regional Utd hit Pike’s B side for eight without reply on Saturday evening.

Joe Lavan, Andrew Cowpar and Eoin Duff bagged two apiece while Connor Finn and Hugo O’hAnluain made up the tally.

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Tom Frawley; Graham Burke; Andrew Cowpar; Luke Ryan; Shane Carmody; Hugo O’hAnluain; Ewan O'Brien; Joe Lavan; Ruairi Casserley; Felipe Mostowy, Subs: Brian O'Connor; Eoin Duff; Connor Finn; Pat McDonagh; Rhys Foley; Ross Fitzgerald.



Aisling Annacotty D 1 Fairview Rgs 7

Munster Junior Cup holders Fairview Rgs returned to form on Sunday when they defeated Aisling D 7-1 to set up a round two date with Regional Utd B.

Following a shock result last Thursday, Fairview were determined to bounce right back.

Conor Ellis scored four times, with Conor Coughlan, Jack Arra and John Mullane also on the mark.

Jason Lipper’s penalty kick levelled the tie at 1-1 but it was only temporary respite for the Division 2A leaders.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Scott Kirwin; Jeffery Judge; Jason Cross; Jake Dillon; Conor McCormack; Shane Duggan; John Mullane; Jack Arra; Conor Coughlan; Conor Ellis, Subs: Shane O'Brien; Paul Danaher; Jack Cross



Janesboro 3 Caherdavin Celtic A 1

Janesboro put their Premier League worries to rest on Sunday when they beat Caherdavin 3-1 to advance in the provincial competition.

There was little between the sides in the opening half until Cillian O'Shea’s persistence paid off with the opening goal.

After the break Jack Horan and William Glass added further scores for the winners.

Stephen O'Halloran replied for Celtic.

Janesboro: Finn Clancy; Jack Horan; David McFarland; Glen Kelly; Alex Mason; Adrian Healy; Niall McNamara; Bradley McNamara; Cillian O'Shea; Eoghan Burke; Hamza Selman Celik, Subs: Oran Flanagan; Philip Naughton; Dean McNamara; William Glass; Guy Vigurs

Brazuca Utd A 1 Aisling Annacotty 7

Aisling Annacotty eased into round two where they will meet Hyde Rgs following a 7-1 win in UL against Brazuca Utd A.

Mike Curran and Adam Foley scored two apiece. Mike Green, Sean Ezekannagha and Shane Clarke also netted for the winners.

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Donovan; Blake Curran; Eoin Madigan; Eliah Riordan; Mike Green; Tony Whitehead; Theo Joyce; Kian Barry; Adam Foley; Liam Quinn; Mike Curran, Subs: Gavin Dillon; Shane Clarke; Sean Ezekannagha; Jack Ryan.



Mungret Reg B 1 Carew Park 5

Carew Park will meet Corbally Utd in round two of the MFA following a 5-1 win over Mungret Regional on Sunday. Gary Griffin, Adam Dore, Jonathan Grant, Aaron Nunan and Gavin Hehir were the winning marksmen.

Carew Park: Evan Moloney; David Power; Gary Griffin; Cian Lynch; Evan Lynch; Jamie O'Sullivan; Adam Dore; Gavin Hehir; Gavin White; Jonathan Grant; Aaron Nunan, Subs: James Slattery; Jeffery Dore; AJ McCormack

Round-Up:

Elsewhere in the Munster Junior Cup competition, it was more of the usual with a number of ill-matched ties producing lots of goals.

Hyde Rgs A beat Patrickswell 7-1. Nathan Walsh opened his Hyde account with a double. Ben Kennedy also scored twice with Jonathan Somers, Dylan Bourke and Evan Shine making up the total.

Aisling B’s put eight past Parkville through Darren Coughlan 3, Joey Ryan 2, Raed Moures, Dara Neville and Colm Scanlon while Newport proved much too strong for Lisnagry B. Brian O’Sullivan, Luke Ryan, Darren Collins, Dan Egan, Christy Doyle and Elliot Slattery were among the scorers.

Goals from Kane Connolly 2, Cian O'Donoghue 2, Jason Hughes, Trevor Hogan and Ousman Darboe saw Geraldines past Pallas while Athlunkard Villa hit eight against Lisnagry A. Danny Taylor 3, Mustapha 3, Glen Mitchell and Lee Casey scored the goals.

Corbally Utd and Star Rvs both scored nine against Coonagh Utd B and Kilfrush respectively.

Dave Thompson 3, Ian O'Donoghue 2, Klorane Talbot-N’Dip, Patrick Nathan, Kevin Burke and Cillian Higgins were Corbally scorers while Adam McInerney 2, Jason Daly 2, James Lyons 2, Jake Downey, Jack Doyle and Frank Hogan netted for Star.

Fairview Rgs B beat Summerville Rvs A 4-2 on penalties after the sides finished 3-3. Zak Sheehan (2) and Evan Ezekannagha scored for the winners, Emanuel Alfred (2) and Evan O'Grady doe Rovers.

Cian Power and Brian Mackey were on target for Murroe but they went down 3-2 to Regional Utd B who had scorers in Gerry Fitzpatrick, Stephen Coughlan and Ben Carew.

Summerville B also caused an upset beating Shelbourne 2-1 with scores from Dean Slattery and Patrick Dickenson

Kilmallock just edged past Geraldines B. Paul Campbell and David Crowe scored for Dines. Jack McGuire, Paul Moloney and Tommy Heffernan netted for Kilmallock.

Croom eased past Aisling C courtesy of AJ Moloney2, Dylan Murphy, Aiden Morrisey, Kevin Laffan, Gary McInerney and Ethan Barry O Sullivan

In the FAI Youth Cup Aisling beat Newport thanks to scores from Alex Keating, Sean O'hAodha and Jack Dolan.

Fairview ran riot at Regional Utd with Jamie Hannon netting five. Stephen Young, Jake Leamy and Leon Johnson were also on target.

Janesboro advanced at the expense of Mungret Reg courtesy of strikes from Nathan O’Shea (2), Calum O'Connell and Alex O'Toole.