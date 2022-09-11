Tahiyra brushes Meditate aside for brilliant Moyglare win

Tahiyra stunned favourite Meditate as she powered to victory in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

Aidan O’Brien’s Meditate arrived unbeaten in four starts and looked set to add to her tally in the hands of Ryan Moore as everything appeared to be going to plan entering the closing stages of the seven-furlong Group One prize.

Moore went for home two furlongs out, with Chris Hayes content to let him go on aboard the Dermot Weld-trained Galway maiden winner Tahiyra (100-30) before engaging top gear with a furlong to run.

👀 Tahiyra – a special performance in the @MoyglareStud Stakes now 3/1 favourite for the 1000 Guineas pic.twitter.com/429XeLCoMm — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 11, 2022

Meditate had a couple of lengths advantage, but the winner produced an electric turn of foot, reeling in the leader in a matter of strides and sprinting two and a quarter lengths clear, with a further four and a half lengths back to third-placed Eternal Silence.

Tahiyra is a Siyouni half-sister to Weld’s former stable star Tarnawa and Betfair offer 3-1 about her for next year’s 1000 Guineas.

Weld said: “She did it very well and she’s beaten a very high class, multiple Group-winning filly. It was an excellent renewal of the race.

“I was afraid it might just come a little soon in her career, at Group One level, and I’ve always said what a beautiful filly she would be next spring.

“She learned a lot the first day, she did it well and enjoyed her race. She learned from it and she’s progressed. We’ve a lot to look forward to.

“Chris has been riding exceptionally well for me all year. It was a masterclass of riding in the Group Three at Leopardstown yesterday.

“I just told him to take his time and make steady progress as she has lots of pace and to come inside the last furlong. It takes confidence.”

Weld confirmed the filly will not run again this term, with next year’s Classics in her sights.

He added: “We’ll discuss it, but that’s it for this year. She’s a half-sister to Tarnawa, our champion filly. There is tremendous stamina in the pedigree, brilliance and speed.

“We’ll review it early next spring, but obviously one of the Classic trials possibly and then one of the Guineas – Irish, English or French. But that’s a long way down the line.”

Tahiyra returns after winning the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/wcejWSd8KZ — Irishracing.com Live (@IrishRacing365) September 11, 2022

The winner sports the famous Aga Khan colours and Princess Zahra Aga Khan was representing her father at the track.

She said: “For all of us on the breeding team to see this family produce another fantastic filly is a really great thing. To watch her do that, sort of all by herself, is just brilliant.

“Dermot had given him some very clear instructions which he (Hayes) followed very well.

“It’s been 100 years this year since my great grandfather bought the first foundation mares at Newmarket.”