Search

09 Sept 2022

Mungret-St Paul's edge past South Liberties in thrilling Limerick SHC clash

Mungret-St Paul's edge past South Liberties in thrilling Limerick SHC clash

Mungret-St Paul's Brendan Giltenane looks to prevent South Liberties' Brian Ryan from getting his shot away in Friday night's Limerick SHC clash in Claughaun Picture: Sinead Kiely

Reporter:

John Redington at Claughaun

09 Sept 2022 10:36 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

ANOTHER highly entertaining Group Two contest in the Limerick senior hurling championship on Friday Mungret-St Paul's edge past South Liberties 1-24 to 2-20.

The lead continuously banged from one side to the other and ended with an injury-time rally by Liberties being overtaken by the final puck of the game.

Caught by Garryspillane's late rally just five days before, it was no more than the City side deserved as defeat would have left them in grave of crashing immediately back to premier intermediate after their first-ever season at senior since promotion and relegation was introduced.

And five minutes before the break, it was looking a most unlikely outcome as a Liberties' goal left them trailing by six as the puckouts of Anthony Nash and the free-taking of cousin Barry were keeping a margin of comfort between the sides.

'Liberties' enjoyed a 1-13 to 1-10 interval lead.

Reorganised over the break, Mungret-St Paul's clawed their way back into contention and, with the aid of a breeze that barely blew at the throw-in, Paul O'Brien split the posts ten times from frees and from play in just twenty-five minutes as their first burst of dominance was overturned by a Liberties rally from nowhere and, even after they edged ahead again, they were reeled in in added time before they pounced for their last gasp winner.

SCORERS: MUNGRET-ST PAUL'S: Paul O'Brien 0-14 (9 frees), Niall Mulcahy 1-0, Brian Barry 0-3, Barry Duff, Rory Duff 0-2 each, Brian O'Meara, Brendan Giltenane, Shane Barry 0-1 each; SOUTH LIBERTIES: Barry Nash 0-12 (12 frees), Tom Ryan 0-5, Ken Byrnes, Brian Ryan 1-0 each, Barry Cooney 0-2, Conor McSweeney 0-1.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Get the LOCAL story from every corner of your country

Subscribe to Premium today

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media