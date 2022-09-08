Search

08 Sept 2022

Michael Beale may make changes as QPR host Huddersfield

Michael Beale may make changes as QPR host Huddersfield

08 Sept 2022 3:00 PM

QPR boss Michael Beale could make changes for the visit of struggling Huddersfield on Saturday.

The R’s went down 1-0 at Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship last weekend but new signings Tim Iroegbunam and Leon Balogun did make their debuts off the bench.

Both will be pushing for a place in the starting line-up this time around but the home side will remain without several key players.

Luke Amos (hamstring), Taylor Richards (thigh), Niko Hamalainen (ankle) and Jake Clarke-Salter (hamstring) are expected to miss out.

Huddersfield are second from bottom and with only one win to their name this campaign but will look to deadline day arrival Michal Helik to lift spirits.

Helik was an unused substitute in their 1-0 loss to Blackpool having struggled with a quad injury in recent weeks.

The former Barnsley forward will hope to play some part in the capital but boss Danny Schofield is still missing a handful of his playing group.

David Kasumu (hamstring) and Matty Pearson (foot) are unavailable and Tyreece Simpson, another deadline signing, is not set to play until November due to a long-standing knee issue.

