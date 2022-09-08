Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION

Mens Competitions: Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day, Sunday 4th September, Old Course; 1st Gerard Galvin (10) & Pat Twomey (21) 46pts; 2nd Padraig Brosnan (15) & Brian Mulvihill (20) 45pts; 3rd Patrick B Murrihy (13) & Eamon Hayes (14) 44pts (B9-23)

Fixtures: Sunday 11th September, Mens Singles sponsored by McMunns – Old Course.

Ladies: Ladies Competition. Tuesday 30th August – Old Course: 1st Anne Marie Carroll (20) 42 pts; 2nd Marjorie Morkan (27) 40 pts; 3rd Sighle Henigan (19) 39 pts; 4th Ide O'Brien (48) 37 pts.

Results: Ladies The Taelane Store Listowel – Sunday 4th September, Old Course; 1st Maureen Culhane (25) 36 Pts; 2nd Lorraine Canty (16) 33 Pts (B9-16Pts); Best Gross Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 20 Gross Pts; 3rd Anne O’Riordan (26) 33 Pts.

Senior Men: Senior Men’s Competition, Thursday 1st September, Cashen Course; 1st Nicholas Hayes (23) 45 pts; 2nd Frank Dore (10) 44pts; 3rd Pat McLoughlin (19) 43pts; Gross Michael K Barrett 30pts B9-17;

BALLYKISTEEN

Ladies: Results: Sunday 4th Sept: Winner Paula Carroll 34 Pts (CB). Runner Up Mary Toomey 34 Pts. Third Orla O’Donovan 33 Pts. Tuesday 23rd August: Winner Jackie Kennedy 35 Pts. Runner Up Elaine Bermingham 34 Pts. Third Claire Griffin 31 Pts. Tuesday 30th August: Winner Margo O’Doherty 37 Pts. Runner Up Cliona Finucane 36 Pts. Third Kitty Sheehan 35 Pts.

Upcoming Fixtures: Saturday 10th/Tuesday 13th. 18 Hole Stableford. BRS. Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm. Mixed Scramble each Friday from 5.30pm.

BALLYNEETY

Men's Results: President Seamus Walsh's Prize; 1st Tom Buckley 42 points; 2nd Ryan Keane 41 points; Gross Stephen O'Doherty; 3rd Shane O'Neill 41 points; 4th Adam Barry 41 points; 5th Declan Hickey 40 points; 6th Martin O'Connor 40 points; 7th Jackie Nelligan 40 points; 8th Tom Browne 40 points; 9th Micheal Butler 40 points; Front 9 Charlie O Neill 24 points; Back 9 Gerard Sheehan 23 points; Nearest to pin Frank Sarsfield; Longest Drive Aaron Joyce; Past President John Keogh 38 points; Over 65 Liam Lawlor 39 points; 18+ Joe Whelan 38 points; Guest: Gerard O'Flynn 42 points.

Open singles: 1st Niall McGrath 42 points; 2nd James Blackwell 41 points; 3rd Michael Ryan 39 points; Gross Vinny Clifford Castletroy 29 points.

Ladies: Ladies Seamus Walsh President's Prize; 1st Yvonne Sheahan 47 points; 2nd Olivia Hayes 39 points; Gross Paula Carroll; 3rd Marie O'Brien 38 points; 4th Candy Cheung 36 points; Past President Bessie Lawlor 35 points; Front 9 Majella Comerford 19 points; Back 9 Noreen Campbell 21 points; Longest Drive Olivia Hayes; Nearest to pin Aine Feeney; 9 holes Nora Bulfin.

Seniors Champagne Scramble: 1st John Malone, Frank King, Willie Whelton 56.5 points; 2nd Willie Nicholas Pat Hastings, Tim Mulcaire & Brendan Joyce 55.9; 3rd Tom Clohessy John Nagle, Anthony O'Sullivan's & Colm Kirby 55.9.

CASTLETROY

Men’s Presidents prize: Mr Pat O'Sullivan: 1st A Noonan 45, 2nd C Meade 43, gross, M Mc Cormack 36, 3rd J Toomey 42, 4th K Turner 42, 5th B Callaghan 42, second gross S Moloney 36, 6th P Quinn 42, 7th S Egan 42, 8th C Carey 42, 9th D Frawley 42, 10th JP D Donohue, 41, best nett day 1 J Benson 41, day 2 LJ M Ryan 40, front 9 day 1 JG Moloney 24 , Best back day 1 M O'Brien 23, Best front day 2 M Cretan 24, Best back day 2 J Power, Past President C Ward 36, nearest pin P Micks, Longest Drive P Crosse 1st seniors P Kennedy 33, 2nd J Rael 27. Visitor P Meehan 36,

Ladies’ presidents prize: Mrs C Pattison, 1st S Rael 38 pts, 2nd F Corbett 38 back 9, 3rd M Devanney 38, gross S Bullock 28, 4th S Vaughan 37, 5th M Cummins 37, 6th A O'Neill 36, 7th M Ingerton 35, 8th E Guinan 35, 9th B D oheny 34. 10 M O'Connell 34, best 36 plus N Mc Namara 30, front 9 R Corconan 19, back 9 B Grant 20, Longest drive A Cummins.

Senior Scratch Cup: Next weekend sees our Senior Scratch Cup, sponsored by Trade Electric, taking place on the Saturday and on the Sunday we have a fundraiser for our men’s Junior Cup team with a four-person scramble.

CHARLEVILLE

Tuesday Singles: 30th August: Tuesday Singles 30th August; Category 1; 1st Daragh Hanly (23) 50pts; Category 2; 1st Owen Boyle (12) 41pts; Gross – Jordan Boles (+1) 35pts 0t

Golfer of the Year: Golfer Of The Year 2022Congratulations to Denis O’Donovan on winning Golfer Of The Year. A very fine achievement playing off a Handicap of 2.

Men's Seniors: 31st August: 1st Sean O'Connor, Tom Collins John O'Brien 107 Pts; 2nd Tom Walsh, Pat Hartigan, John P. Collins, Frank Maher 102pts C/B; 3rd Peter O'Farrell, Vincent Egan, Pat Meskell 102 Pts.

Sub Discount: Division 1 (0-11.4); 1st Johnny Neenan (08) 39 Pts; Division 2 (11.5-18.4); 1st Eamon Leahy (13) 45 Pts; Division 3 (18.5 Plus)

1st Michael Hawe (22) 42 Pts.

Ladies Results: Young at Heart: Monday 29th August: 1st Hannie McSweeney (39) 29 Pts; 2nd Nora Neligan (39) 28Pts; 3rd Eileen Fleming (25) 26pts C/B.

DROMOLAND

Results: Men’s Monthly Medal Stroke Play week ending 4th September: 1st Brian Shally 69; 2nd Cathal Nolan 69; 3rd Diarmuid O'Connor 70; Gross George Smith 76; 22 plus category John O’Neill 72.

Midweek Stableford: Men’s 9 Hole Midweek Stableford 29th August-2nd September; 1st Alan O’Flanagan 22 Pts; 2nd John Canny 21 Pts; 3rd Mark Skehan 21 Pts.

Ladies Golf: Ladies Golf results for the week ending 4th September 2022:

Results: 18 Hole STB 31/8/22; 1st Mairead Bergin 33pts; 18 Hole STB 4/9/22; 1st Siobhan Doohan 33pts; 9 Hole STB; 1st Brenda Fitzgibbon 21pts.

LIMERICK

Ladies: Results of Limerick Golf Club Ladies' Section Maurer Cup, kindly sponsored by Chemstore, Sunday 28th and Tuesday 30th August; 1st Kathleen O'Carroll, P/H 49, 44 points; 2nd Fiona Collins, P/H 29, 41 points; Best Gross Emily Walsh, P/H 5, 29 Gross points; 3rd Sheila O'Brien, P/H 29, 40 points (b9); 4th Mary Begley, P/H 20, 40 points, (b6); 5th Cassie Cotter, P/H 22, 40 points; 9 hole competition: 1st Antoinette Fitzgibbon, P/H 22, 25 points.

NEWCASTLE WEST

Seniors Golf: Results: Monday, August 29th, 1st Jim King & John A Culhane; 2nd Pat Power & Dan Danaher.

TIPPERARY

Results: Wednesday, August 31 - 18 and 9 hole S/Ford sponsored by Mr Tony Lowry; Winner: Jane O'Dwyer (45) 44 pts; Runner Up: Nora O'Gorman (42) 43 pts; 9 hole winner: Karen Bibby (21) 17pts.

Results: Sunday, September 4 - 18 and 9 hole S/Ford Club Day: Winner: Renagh Murphy (12) 38pts; Runner Up: LC Yvonne Daly (07) 38pts.

upcoming events: Our upcoming events for this week are as follows: Wednesday 7th 18/9 Hole Club Day kindly sponsored by O'Dwyer Bros. Sunday 11th 18/9 Hole Club Day

We have Katherine Morrissey and Ena Gleeson representing us in the Silver and Bronze Medal Competitions respectively this week in Thurles GC. Our Lady President Mary O'Meara and Ann English are representing us in the Eileen Murphy Competition. Our Challenge Cup Team are in Slieve Russell starting this Thursday, competing in the All Ireland to bring home a Pennent . All support would be appreciated. We know you will make us proud.

On Monday September 12th we host the Past/Present Lady Captains Competition. We would encourage all members to reach out to other Clubs to promote this. Entry for Visitors is €50 for golf and dinner and €35 for members. And to all our players who are representing the club this week we wish you the very best of luck.