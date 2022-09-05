Search

06 Sept 2022

Chris Wilder pleased to see Middlesbrough get over the line against Sunderland

Chris Wilder pleased to see Middlesbrough get over the line against Sunderland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 12:11 AM

Chris Wilder was a happy man after watching Middlesbrough grind out a derby victory over Sunderland.

Wilder had admitted in the run-up to the game that he had been left scratching his head that Boro’s performances to date had not yielded more Sky Bet Championship points, and he was delighted with the fact, rather than the manner, of his side’s 1-0 win at the Riverside Stadium on Monday evening.

The Boro boss said: “One of the things I quite like and I use to the players – I’m not sure that they really grasp what I’m saying, maybe the intelligent ones in our group, which obviously isn’t many, but I say it to the unintelligent ones, which we’ve got quite a few of – there’s no picture on a golf scorecard.

“It was a really competitive game, chances at both ends, first half possibly more chances for us; Sunderland, no doubt, dominated the second half.

“The two objectives for us tonight were a clean sheet, and that gives you an opportunity of getting a win. We got that clean sheet. However we did it, we just needed to do it.”

The game was settled by Riley McGree’s 25th-minute strike, although Boro might have won more comfortably had it not been for Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, who denied Rodrigo Muniz and substitute Duncan Watmore twice late on.

Sunderland were left blunted by a thigh injury to leading scorer Ross Stewart in the warm-up and were rarely able to trouble home keeper Liam Roberts despite enjoying a healthy share of possession.

New head coach Tony Mowbray admitted he had been forced to tear up his game plan after the late reshuffle.

Mowbray, who also lost defender Dennis Cirkin to a second-half hamstring injury, said: “It was a tight game. I thought we probably did enough not to lose it, and yet we did.

“The fact we lost Ross right at the end of the warm-up, we had to try to re-adjust everything we’d worked on for two or three days in a two-minute chat.

“You’re asking the lads to almost forget about all the stuff we’d just done for two days and go and play a different game. That’s not meant to be an excuse, it’s just the reality of it, losing your talisman who’s scoring the goals and looking a real threat every game.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media