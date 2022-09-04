Wolves confirm Sasa Kalajdzic damaged cruciate ligament injury on his debut

Striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his Wolves debut on Saturday, the club have revealed.

The 6ft 7in Austrian had only arrived at Compton Park from VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday, having signed a five-year, £15 million deal with Wolves.

But Kalajdzic’s first game for his new side’s 1-0 victory over Southampton was short-lived after he experienced knee pain in the first half, forcing Bruno Lage to replace his new signing for the second half.

“Sasa felt a pain in his knee late in the first half against Southampton. Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist tomorrow,” said a medical spokesperson for the team.

“We now need to support Sasa in his recovery and further updates will follow.”

The pack will be with you every step, Sasa. 💛 You will be back stronger. — Wolves (@Wolves) September 4, 2022

The spokesperson also provided an update on Raul Jimenez, who was ruled out of action before kick-off.

They added: “Raul’s pre-season was interrupted by a knee injury which means that he is still building his resilience and his ability to recover quickly during periods of match congestion.

“It was felt that his body needed a few more days to recover after he felt a pain in his groin during the warm-up and we did not want to put him at increased risk of injury.”