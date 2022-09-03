Search

03 Sept 2022

Matt Taylor reflects on ’emotional’ Exeter return for Jay Stansfield

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 7:20 PM

Matt Taylor admitted it was an emotional moment after Jay Stansfield made a return to St James Park as Exeter secured a 1-0 win over MK Dons.

Cheick Diabate scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute but Stansfield’s introduction as a 79th-minute substitute following his loan switch from Fulham drew joy and tears in equal measure.

Stansfield wore the number nine jersey worn by his late dad, Adam, who died of cancer at the age of 31 in 2010 while playing for the Devon club.

Exeter manager Taylor said: “That means everything to our supporters, but there are family members and Jay himself who will have different emotions.

“His dad was a willing runner, and Jay will add the quality we need as well. He is a game finisher, he will still be raw at times and inexperienced in certain moments, but I am delighted he is here.

“There was a buzz around the stadium, and rightly so. It was emotional for so many people and lifted us again.

“He had a real impact on the game and he is developing into an outstanding young man.”

Taylor’s side were thwarted by Dons keeper Jamie Cumming on several occasions before Diabate arrived at the back post to nod home Jevani Brown’s corner.

Taylor added: “We were outstanding, the first half was the best game football I have witnessed this season in terms of the level.

“They were as good as we were, both keepers made excellent saves and then in the second half it was one-way traffic.

“The set piece is a quality moment and we put the ball exactly where we needed it. Our intent and will stood out today. We forced them into certain areas with our will to sprint and get to the ball.

“Cheick seems to keep improving, and that is an incredible feat for him.”

Dons’ three-game unbeaten league run came to an abrupt half after being second best for most of the game.

Dons manager Liam Manning said: “It was really disappointing, we were nowhere near the level we are capable of.

“That was probably the biggest frustration and it comes down to basics. We need to make sure our basics are at a higher level.

“We can all do the work and the plans but when it comes to it, it is about stepping up and owning your performance. That is all of us, we will have to go away and reflect and we don’t want too many feelings like this again.

“Any time we have come up against a press, we have not dealt with it well enough. It is the hardest thing to play against and we have to go away, reflect and get better.”

