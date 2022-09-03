Search

03 Sept 2022

Conor Bradley impresses as Bolton beat Charlton

Conor Bradley impresses as Bolton beat Charlton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 6:03 PM

Conor Bradley scored one goal and assisted for a second as Bolton came from behind to beat Charlton 3-1 in Sky Bet League One.

The Liverpool loanee’s first-half contribution and goals from Kieran Lee and George Johnston returned Wanderers to winning ways after two successive league defeats.

Ian Evatt’s side were also indebted to on-loan Manchester City keeper James Trafford, who twice denied teenager Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with the Trotters leading 2-1.

The Crystal Palace loanee’s persistence had forced an error from Johnston for Scott Fraser to fire the Addicks into a fifth-minute lead.

Wanderers equalised when Bradley bundled in Jack Iredale’s cross after nine minutes.

Gethin Jones and Bradley then linked for Lee to shoot Wanderers in front with his first goal since last January.

Trafford had already denied Albie Morgan in the first half before keeping out efforts in quick succession from the dangerous Rak-Sakyi, who also curled another fractionally wide

George Thomason had a goal disallowed for offside before Johnson’s 76th-minute effort sealed the victory.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media